Kaizer Chiefs’ Motaung is a ‘reflection of hard work’, Akpeyi gushes

The Nigeria international was quick to praise the qualities of the Glamour Boys’ chairman following the club’s historic feat

Daniel Akpeyi has lavished praise on Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung, calling the South African administrator a “reflection of hard work”.

Despite playing a 0-0 draw with Wydad Casablanca at the Report FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday, Amakhosi qualified for the Caf Champions League final on a 1-0 aggregated win.

Samir Nurkovic’s effort propelled the South Africans to a 1-0 win over the Moroccan side in the first leg.

Akpeyi - who was recalled to the starting line-up by interim coach Arthur Zwane - put up an impressive display to prevent Faouzi Benzarti’s men from wreaking havoc.



In a post on social media, the Nigeria international was full of praise for the 76-year-old, claiming his patience has been rewarded.

“You deserve the smile Mr Chairman, you’ve been patient through the years, you are a true reflection of hard work with faith and patience do pay off,” the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram.



Before the encounter, coach Zwane revealed that his men were squaring up against one of the biggest teams in Africa, albeit, stated that everyone is focused.

“We are playing against one of the strongest teams on the continent, we’ve learnt quite a few things from them,” he told Kaizer Chiefs website.

“At the same time, we also surprised them and showed them a thing or two and showed that we are good enough to compete at this level.

“Getting a goal away was very important for us. Coming to South Africa they will be a different team in terms of approach because they will be chasing the game.

“But our players have been awesome this week, very committed and focused, and also showing lots of discipline.

“What is key is ensuring everyone is focused on the tactics and on the planning going forward.

“It’s been so far so good in terms of the response of the players. Everyone is 110% focused and looking forward to the second leg,” says Zwane.”

Kaizer Chiefs will now face reigning African champions Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final billed for July 17 at Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca.

To reach this stage, the Egyptian Premier League side overpowered Tunisia’s Esperance 4-0 on aggregate.