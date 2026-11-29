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After a difficult spell in Italy, where he also played for Frosinone, Kaio Jorge has returned to Brazil and is scoring freely. The striker is open to another move.

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Kaio Jorge, a Brazilian striker born in 2002, played for Juventus between 2021 and 2023, making 11 first-team appearances, plus two appearances and one goal for the Next Gen side. He spent 2022-23 on loan at Frosinone, scoring three goals in 23 matches, before Cruzeiro signed him permanently for €7.2 million.

At Cruzeiro, Kaio Jorge has scored 45 goals in 95 matches, putting a possible return to Europe back on the agenda. Bayern Munich emerged as a possible destination in recent weeks.

With one league match left for Cruzeiro, Kaio Jorge has discussed his situation ahead of the 38th and final round of the Brasileirão. His side are already guaranteed third place, behind Flamengo and Palmeiras.

"It's normal for me to receive offers from Europe," says Kaio Jorge, as reported by TuttoJuve.com . "We have to wait until this year is over. We still don't know what will happen. We leave everything in the hands of the club's management, who will decide the best path for the players. It's normal for offers to come in. When a young footballer stands out for two consecutive seasons at a high level and scores goals, it's obvious he attracts the attention of European clubs, but I'm very calm: I have a contract until 2030. Pedrinho knows what I want."

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Kaio Jorge, who has scored 15 goals in the league campaign that is drawing to a close, adds: "I'd like to stay, but a transfer could benefit the club. My wish is to stay at the club and everyone knows that, but only if it's good for the club. Sometimes it's not up to me: sometimes a player would like to stay, but a transfer could prove beneficial for the club."