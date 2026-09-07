Cristian Chivu, the Inter coach, has confirmed that his side are determined to "write important pages in the club's history", ahead of his first Champions League match in charge, away to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Nerazzurri could hardly have drawn a harder opener in Europe. They return to the ground where Jose Mourinho steered the club to one of the most immortal wins in its history back in 2010.

This time Mourinho sits in the opposing dugout, having recently returned to Real Madrid, while Chivu takes charge of Inter for only his second Champions League match as coach.

Chivu himself won the treble under Mourinho and still keeps a strong personal bond with the Portuguese, yet he insists his own footballing philosophy has grown on its own terms.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Chivu told reporters: "We have a duty to write important pages in this club's history".

He added: "In recent years, this club has reached an important level in the Champions League competition, and we must write further pages in its history".

On the stadium itself, he said: "My feelings at this stadium? It has become much more beautiful. Today it is more modern, and it is a pleasure for everyone to have the chance to play a match at this ground".

Turning to his old manager, he went on: "Mourinho is a special person to me. Meeting him was a stroke of luck. He helped me during the most difficult moment of my life, and I will never forget that".

Close as they remain, Chivu rejected the idea that the former Real Madrid coach had shaped his tactics directly.

He explained: "I have never imitated anyone at all. I have my own idea of football, which I built when I was a player and during my years in the youth sector, where I had the chance to try things that help me during these years".

Inter face an enormous task in Madrid. The Nerazzurri have not won at the Santiago Bernabeu for six decades, and while Chivu accepts the scale of the challenge, he refuses to let his team ditch its principles.

He said: "Playing at the Santiago Bernabeu is not easy for anyone. It has been 60 years since Inter last won here".

He added: "Many teams have struggled to win here. We will do our utmost, but without changing our identity. We want to be dominant, and we want to show that we have developed, and there is no perfect way to face Real Madrid".

Pressed on whether newcomers such as Jones and Stones could start, the coach insisted every member of the squad would have a part to play.

Chivu concluded: "What matters is not who starts, but the 16 players who have the chance to contribute to the match. What happened in the first three league games is proof of that. Tomorrow you will see my choices and the decisions I make".



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