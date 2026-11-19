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After eleven games, Juventus are already eleven points behind Serie A leaders Lazio. The Italian record champions are searching for their identity and looking for midfield reinforcements. Pierre-Emil Höjbjerg, who began his professional career at Bayern Munich, is reportedly a particular target.

Höjbjerg, 31, has played for Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 since 2024, after highly successful years in the Premier League with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. Both coach Luciano Spalletti and Juve CEO Giovanni Carnevali reportedly want him. Spalletti faces criticism over the Old Lady's poor results, and there is no guarantee he will still be coach in January. Carnevali's interest gives Höjbjerg another reason to hope for a move.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport , Höjbjerg is open to continuing his career in Italy, in a league considered stronger than Ligue 1. Meanwhile, Olympique Marseille face financial difficulties, so winter player sales would make sense.

Why do UEFA have Juventus in their sights?

Juve have financial problems of their own, and UEFA are closely monitoring the Italian record champions' spending. The club exceeded Financial Fair Play spending limits several times in recent years, prompting UEFA to impose a three-year financial recovery plan in June. The Settlement Agreement sets out a fine for the breaches and a maximum permitted annual deficit. Juve may run a deficit of no more than €5 million this season, then must balance their books next season. If they meet the requirements, they can return to the normal Financial Fair Play rules in 2028.

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That leaves Juve able to bring in new players only on loan in the coming winter transfer window, if at all. A loan for Höjbjerg, with an option or obligation to buy for €15 million in the summer, is under discussion.

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A winter departure would give Juve more room to manoeuvre. Weston McKennie is one candidate: the former Schalke player has been linked with Manchester United, where his former national-team coach Mauricio Pochettino has taken charge. Could McKennie go from one club in crisis to another? Despite a denial from the American, it cannot be ruled out entirely.

How many games did Pierre-Emil Höjbjerg play for Bayern Munich?

If Höjbjerg moves to Juventus, German striker Nick Woltemade would gain a team-mate and leader who excels in one-on-one duels. Höjbjerg is also regarded as extremely hard-working and highly intelligent on the pitch.

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Höjbjerg moved from Copenhagen to Bayern Munich's youth ranks in the summer of 2012 and made his first-team debut under Jupp Heynckes in April 2013. Heynckes' successor Pep Guardiola praised him highly in public, but Höjbjerg could not break through at the record champions. After two loan spells at Augsburg and Schalke 04, and 25 appearances in all competitions for Bayern, the Dane moved to England in 2016. He became a regular starter at Southampton and later at Tottenham.