Juventus: Spalletti’s preferred choice for goal remains Martinez, but the De Gea option is still alive

At Juventus, the goalkeeping issue is still unresolved. It is a key part of fixing one of the biggest flaws from last season, which contributed to their failure to qualify for the Champions League. The name at the top of Luciano Spalletti's list remains Emiliano Martinez. Talks with Aston Villa are anything but straightforward, but Sisal's betting analysts remain confident and price Dibu joining Juventus at 2.00.





As an alternative, Juventus are still waiting to see whether there is any opening for Tottenham's Guglielmo Vicario. The option of David De Gea also remains alive at 5.00, while a possible return to Italy for Alisson is priced at 6.00. Beyond any arrival, William Hill's odds suggest Michele Di Gregorio is very likely to leave, with that possibility priced at 1.35. Juventus' rebuild, then, starts again in goal, with the aim of avoiding another change between the posts from last season.



































