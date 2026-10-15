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Sam Vreeswijk
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Juventus snatch injury-time win and reclaim top spot in the Europa League

Celta Vigo vs Juventus
Celta Vigo
Juventus
Europa League
T. Koopmeiners
C. Conceicao
H. Alvarez
N. Woltemade
R. Kolo Muani

Juventus snatched a Europa League win away at Celta de Vigo on Thursday evening. Level for much of the game, they struck through Randal Kolo Muani in stoppage time to win 2-1.

Last month, Celta lost their first Europa League match of the season 1-0 to Omonia Nicosia. Juventus made a far better start with a 5-0 win against NEC.

Teun Koopmeiners started for Juventus on Thursday, having missed out on the starting XI against NEC. He partnered Pape Matar Sarr in central midfield, while former Ajax player Francisco Conceição also started for the visitors.

After a strong start, Celta went ahead in the 18th minute. Hugo Álvarez finished a good move from close range to make it 1-0.

Juventus had no answer before half-time, but came flying out of the blocks after the break. Conceição twice went close to an equaliser, only for goalkeeper Ionut Radu to save both of his shots.

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Nick Woltemade equalised shortly afterwards. Koopmeiners' long ball reached the German striker via Marcos Alonso, with a little luck, and he finished with ease to make it 1-1.

With Juventus on top in the closing stages, substitute Kolo Muani headed in a deserved winner in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 victory and give Juventus the provisional lead in the Europa League.

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