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Juventus-Omonia could help Luciano Spalletti's side take a major step towards qualifying for the next stage of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League, the round of 16.

After a convincing Serie A win over Venezia, Juventus host the Cypriot side at the Allianz Stadium with a chance to cement their place in the league phase's top eight. Omonia arrive in Turin needing points after defeats in their last two matches.

Juventus-Omonia

Scorers: -

Goals and key moments



0' Kick-off is at 9pm at the Allianz Stadium in Turin



ALL THE MATCH INFO, STATS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE

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Juventus-Omonia: confirmed line-ups and match details



Juventus-Omonia



Scorers: -



JUVENTUS (3-4-3): Neto; Gatti, Lucumì, Kelly; Cambiaso, Douglas Luiz, Sarr, Cabal; Conceição, Ekhator, Boga.

Substitutes: Pinsoglio, Vicario, Celik, Bremer, Koopmeiners, Kolo Muani, Woltemade, Durmisi, Merola, Turco.

Coach: Spalletti.



OMONIA (4-2-3-1): Kaminski; Douverne, Coulibaly, Satka, Nego; Andreou Maric; Tanase, Tankovic, Montnor; Kakoulis.

Substitutes: Fabiano, Michail, Ewandro, Brouwers, Simic, Balkovec, Neophytou, Konstantinidis, Christoforou, Diony.

Coach: Berg.



Referee: Barrott (England)

Booked: -

Sent off: -