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For Juventus, the next January transfer window offers a chance to sign an out-and-out centre-forward for Luciano Spalletti. Right now, though, the numbers point to Nick Woltemade, one of two centre-forwards in the squad, as indispensable to the team's performances.

When the German striker, who arrived on loan on the final day of the transfer window, plays, Juventus perform better and pose a greater attacking threat. According to Tuttosport, Newcastle are open to a cut-price permanent deal at the end of the season.

The numbers: Woltemade's impact shows in the results. Juventus have won five and drawn two of the seven games the 2002-born striker has started, with the draws coming against Fiorentina and Rennes. Without him in the starting line-up, they have won only twice. In the most recent of those victories, he came on in the second half and helped turn the game their way.

According to figures reported by Tuttosport, Juventus score a goal every 38 minutes with Woltemade on the pitch, compared with one every 111 minutes without him. They create 1.5 "big chances" per game rather than 0.4, and register at least 17.5 shots on target rather than 13. Their expected goals average rises from 1.1 to 1.8.

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Helping his team-mates: Woltemade may not be the physical centre-forward Spalletti wants, despite having the physique for it, but he takes pressure off his team-mates and makes them more dangerous. The German consistently occupies at least one opposition centre-back, opening space for Kolo Muani or the wide players to run into. He spots opportunities further up the pitch and supplies lay-offs and assists. Even with his well-known difficulties in the air, his presence gives team-mates easier marking assignments at set-pieces.

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The deal: Woltemade arrived in Turin on the final day of the summer transfer window on a loan costing €3.6 million, with a possible further €500,000 in bonuses. The temporary move has had little financial impact, but as things stand, it offers no route to keeping him beyond the loan.

The statement issued on 1 September read: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with Newcastle United FC for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2027, of the rights to the sporting services of footballer Nick Woltemade for a fee of €2.8 million, plus ancillary costs of €0.8 million. This fee may increase by no more than €0.5 million during the term of the player's contract upon the achievement of certain sporting objectives".

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Newcastle open door to a discounted permanent deal: Nothing is certain yet. Newcastle have long been considering the future of the German striker, who arrived in the Premier League from Stuttgart for around €75 million in the summer of 2025. A year and a half later, the English club are looking to part ways with him permanently at the end of the season.

According to Tuttosport, Newcastle have already told Juventus they can begin talks now over a permanent deal for Woltemade, even though the clubs agreed no option to buy in the summer. They would need to negotiate a new transfer at a discounted price far more affordable for the Italian club.



Juventus will weigh up how the rest of the season goes for the "Giant of Bremen" (who has become both a social media favourite and a meme) and for Spalletti. They will have room for a major recruitment drive without selling players only if they return to the Champions League.