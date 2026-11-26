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This season, Juventus are targeting the Europa League. Their match against Omonia Nicosia could prove decisive in securing a top-eight place in the league phase and direct qualification for the last 16.

Speaking to Sky before the match, sporting director Ricky Massara said the club must make an impact in Europe. He also addressed the coming winter transfer window, when Juventus will need to play a leading role to meet Luciano Spalletti's requests, despite Spalletti's outburst at the press conference.

THE EUROPA LEAGUE AND OMONIA: "Secure a play-off place tonight? Yes, that's an important objective and I think a win could achieve it. For us, though, winning is essential. We have to try to take these three points in a game that may look more manageable on paper, but we absolutely cannot underestimate Omonia because they have qualities that could cause us problems."

EKHATOR IS NO EXPERIMENT: "Tonight is not an experiment. Ekhator is a strong player, an Italy Under-21 player who has already shown his qualities in this league. He was born in 2006, and we know how much weight the Juventus shirt carries. We must not put too much pressure on him in that respect, but we're confident he can deliver for us given those qualities too."

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TRANSFER OPPORTUNITIES: "As for the transfer market, it's still very early. There are a lot of matches to play, and we'll have to see what we can do, always within the constraints the club must respect. If there are opportunities to improve the squad, we'll be ready to try to take them. In which position? We'll see, because we hope to have some players back between now and then. That will give us a better idea of what could actually help us improve."

Next matches COM Serie A 14:45 JUV

PLAYERS RETURNING: "First, we hope to get some players back. I have to say the manager has never looked for excuses, but at times he has had to deal with a really severe shortage of players. That situation has also been an opportunity to explore new solutions, and he has always been good, including in the past, at finding alternatives when things are difficult"

A PHYSICAL CENTRE-FORWARD? "Has Spalletti asked for more height up front? This squad isn't short of height. Perhaps he was talking about specific technical qualities. I think we're pretty well equipped when it comes to height."