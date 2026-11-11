Juventus, if Inzaghi were to arrive: who would be a perfect fit and who would risk their place in the team

Simone Inzaghi could return to Italy, with Juventus among his possible destinations. The current Juventus squad would suit the former Inter and Lazio manager's tactics only in part.

Inzaghi is currently in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal, where his contract expires in June 2027. Last May, his agent, Federico Pastorello, did not rule out a return to Serie A for the Piacenza-born manager: "He absolutely wants to spend a second year at Al-Hilal now. But sooner or later he will return to Italy too." Yesterday, however, Pastorello played down growing rumours that Inzaghi had already decided to return to Italy for the 2027-28 season: "No decision has been made regarding Inzaghi's future."

Juventus consider Inzaghi

Both Napoli and Juventus are considering Inzaghi for the future. At Juventus, CEO Giovanni Carnevali aims to keep faith with Luciano Spalletti until the end of the season without making major changes, then plan afresh for the following campaign, preferably with Champions League qualification secured. Inzaghi tops Carnevali's list of possible future Juventus managers, ahead of Antonio Conte.

Next matches JUV Serie A 06:30 VEN

Would the current Juventus squad suit Inzaghi's 3-5-2?

With ten months still to go and the January transfer window yet to come, Juventus's current squad offers only a partial fit for Inzaghi's tactical and technical demands. He has almost always used a 3-5-2 throughout his career, switching to a 3-4-2-1 during matches.

Defence

Inzaghi has built his career and his successes on a back three. Juventus have the defenders for it: Kalulu, Gatti, Lucumì, Bremer, Kelly, Cabal and Rugani can all play in a back three. For some, particularly Bremer and Gatti, it is a better fit than a back four.

Midfield

Central midfield poses no tactical problem either. Locatelli, Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, Thuram, Sarr and McKennie could all play in the three ahead of the defence, or in a pair if Inzaghi switched to a 3-4-2-1. The squad would still be slightly short of quality, whatever the formation or manager. Juventus could also move for Hakan Calhanoglu, a key figure in Inzaghi's Inter side whose contract with Inter expires in June 2027.

The wide players

Out wide, the fit becomes trickier. Both a 3-5-2 and a 3-4-2-1 need physically strong players with the stride to cover the entire flank. Celik and Cambiaso are hard to picture in that role, as are Kalulu and Cabal playing as full-backs. Juventus also have plenty of wide attackers: Yildiz, Alajbegovic, Conceicao, Boga, Nico Gonzalez and Zhegrova would have to play as second strikers in a 3-5-2 or behind the striker in a 3-4-2-1. Otherwise, Inzaghi would need to change his usual approach to suit the players available.

Attack

All four strikers fit Inzaghi's system tactically: Kolo Muani, Woltemade (who is on a straight loan until June), Ekhator and Milik. Their ability to make an impact and, above all, to score goals remains the concern. Under Inzaghi, as under Spalletti, Juventus would still need more goals, regardless of the formation.