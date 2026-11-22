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Juventus are about to take the field at the Allianz Stadium. Luciano Spalletti’s side face Venezia in the 12.30pm early kick-off. Juventus are chasing a win to move straight back into the European places and, above all, build consistency after an up-and-down start to the season in the league and the Europa League.

Outside the Turin stadium, supporters in the curva unfurled a banner addressed to the team: “Anyone who works against the team and the club has no dignity…respect and honour this shirt for the people and for the people and for the ultras”. Who was it aimed at?