Juventus boss Sarri sweating on Ronaldo's fitness ahead of Brescia test

The Bianconeri manager has revealed that a talismanic figure is a doubt for the club's latest Serie A fixture on Tuesday night

Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness will be assessed ahead of ' clash with Brescia tomorrow night.

Ronaldo is suffering from muscle fatigue after taking in the full 90 minutes of a 2-1 win over Hellas Verona at the weekend, putting his participation in doubt.

Sarri is now expecting to have to juggle his squad after a busy week which saw his side play three times across all competitions.

"I want to see the current conditions. Ronaldo yesterday [Sunday] had a little muscle fatigue but it is quite normal after three games in seven days," he told a press conference on Monday.

"We'll see if it is necessary or not for someone to rest. It's important that we have continuity in this moment, but there are also other factors to consider.

"We'll have to make some evaluations."

Ronaldo is on the three-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Men's Player award on Monday, alongside Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk.

The Portuguese superstar has contributed two goals and one assist in five appearances for Juve at the start of the new season, with a trip to Stadio Mario Rigamonti marking his next potential opportunity to shine.

Brescia were 1-0 winners at last time out and Sarri, whose side surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with in the before overcoming Verona, is expecting a tough challenge.

He also cited a potential Brescia debut for Mario Balotelli as an added layer of difficulty for the away fixture.

"Brescia are a dangerous team," he said. "They play decent football in an enthusiastic environment and a lot of work has gone into it. The game is undoubtedly a tricky one.

"Balotelli's return could give them additional enthusiasm, they are in great shape."