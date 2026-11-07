'I just don't see anybody else' - Jamie Redknapp names Brighton as Arsenal's biggest title rivals after Man City suffer a third straight defeat

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Jamie Redknapp believes Arsenal are set to run away with the Premier League title after moving six points clear at the top of the table. With Manchester City slumping to a third straight defeat, the former midfielder struggles to see a credible threat to the champions, and has made a surprise pick for their nearest challengers this season: Brighton.

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Redknapp backs Arsenal to run away with the title

Arsenal moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday, as Martin Odegaard's goal sealed a 1-0 win over Hull City at the Emirates. City then fell to a third straight league defeat, beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, and Redknapp cannot see anyone stopping the Gunners.

"I don't really see anything else other than Arsenal running away with this title at the moment," Redknapp told Sky Sports. "I know it's really early but I just think they're so much better than everyone else in every single area."

Redknapp makes surprise Brighton pick

The former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder believes Brighton are now the side most likely to challenge Arsenal. Fabian Hurzeler's team will overtake City and climb into second place if they beat Brentford on Sunday.

"That one today is a sore one, it gives you the feeling right now in terms of who can challenge Arsenal? I just don't see one," Redknapp said. "If you look at the league table, I think right now, probably the one you'd point to, and I never thought I'd say this at the start of the year, but it's Brighton."

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Redknapp says City were far too open at Forest

Redknapp acknowledged that City are missing Antoine Semenyo in wide areas, but felt the bigger issue was how open Enzo Maresca's side looked at Forest. That, he said, is in stark contrast to an Arsenal defence that is about to welcome back William Saliba.

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"They obviously miss Semenyo, he's a big player for them in the wide areas but they've still got people in wide positions who can cause problems," Redknapp said. "Arsenal have got Saliba coming back, the players they've got defensively, you'd never see Arsenal look as open as we saw Manchester City look [against Forest]."

Brighton can test Redknapp's prediction on Sunday

Brighton have the chance to back up Redknapp's prediction against Brentford on Sunday, while City have the international break to regroup.

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"It's the worst-case scenario for every team, when you see a team like that, today they grind out a result, I just don't see anybody else," Redknapp added.