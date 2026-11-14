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Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp has explained why he left Bayern Munich forward Lennart Karl out of Friday evening's Nations League match against Serbia (3:1) and insisted the teenager remains a major part of his plans.

Speaking to RTL, Klopp said his decision in Belgrade was a vote for debutant Brajan Gruda, not a snub to Karl: "Imagine if we only had Brajan Gruda right now, or only had Lennart Karl. There are others who aren't even here, and they can play football well too." Karl had trained "outstandingly", he said, "but so had Brajan Gruda".

After missing Klopp's first Germany training camp a few weeks ago because of injury, the Leipzig player made his Germany debut against Serbia and delivered an outstanding performance. Gruda capped it with a superb solo run from the halfway line, which he finished to make it 3:0 at the time. Klopp afterwards felt sorry for Serbia's left wing-back Petar Sukacev: "That's just incredible. The left-back, the poor guy!"

Klopp made a series of substitutions in the closing stages. Karl stayed on the bench, however, as left winger Said El Mala replaced Gruda. Klopp explained that the Cologne player had been due to come on for Derry Scherhant, but Gruda had then picked up a knock. "You don't send Said away again and say, 'Sit back down,' because Gruda had cramp," the Germany head coach explained.

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With Karl's development recently a topic of discussion at Bayern Munich, Klopp said the 18-year-old had presented himself well in the Germany squad. He said Karl had shown the humility called for by Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß. Karl was "a wonderful young lad. We're all a little different in one way or another. He trained really, really well, is fully integrated into the team and didn't play today because someone who can also play football pretty well played in his position."

Next matches GER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 NED

Lennart Karl has been in good form recently at Bayern Munich

Klopp said: "Lennart Karl will play matches for Germany. I have no doubts about that. Just not today." Karl's next chance to make his fifth appearance for Germany comes on Monday evening, when Germany face the Netherlands in Berlin and can secure their place in the Nations League quarter-finals.

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After a dip in form, Karl has looked markedly better for Bayern Munich recently, scoring important goals in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid and in the Bundesliga against Mainz 05, among others.