In the 30th minute, former Leipzig player Yan Diomande cut the ball back from the left to Güler. The Turkish midfielder struck first time from 16 metres, curling a left-footed shot over Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and into the far corner. Vlachodimos had no chance.

"That unbelievably good left foot," enthused DAZN commentator Jan Platte after Güler opened the scoring for Real Madrid. Güler had set up two goals in the spectacular 4-3 win at AS Roma in the Champions League during the week, and this was his second goal of the season across all competitions. Add his five assists, and the 21-year-old has seven goal contributions.

Diomande sparked another move in the 37th minute: Jude Bellingham flicked the €125 million new signing's pass from the left on to Mbappe with a slight touch of his heel. The star striker took the ball into the penalty area with a "brutal movement", as DAZN pundit Max Nicu put it. He slalomed past Sevilla defender Kike Salas with his next touch, then beat Vlachodimos with another spectacular dance step.

"Unbelievable! Simply unbelievable!" commentator Platte shouted into his microphone. "It's simply happening too quickly for the visitors now," said pundit Nicu in praise of the Frenchman's move. For Mbappe, it was already his tenth goal of the season across all competitions in his 11th appearance.

Kylian Mbappe scores from the spot, Yan Diomande adds another

Mbappe's 11th goal came in the second half. A foul on him brought a penalty, which he casually chipped down the middle with a Panenka to make it 3-0 for Real in the 63rd minute.

After Manuel Bueno pulled one back in the 80th minute, Yan Diomande took his turn. The Ivorian, who moved from RB Leipzig to Madrid for €125 million in the summer, sprinted through the left half-space and hit a powerful shot from 17 metres into the left corner to make the final score 4-1 for Real in the 82nd minute.

Real Madrid held on to third place with 21 points, behind city rivals Atletico (22) and runaway leaders FC Barcelona (27). Real continue their Champions League campaign next Wednesday with a home match against RB Leipzig, before the Clasico at Barca the following Sunday.



