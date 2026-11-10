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Arkadiusz Milik was once among Europe's most prolific strikers. Injuries have kept him from showing that eye for goal at Juventus for more than two years.

In early September, Juventus announced their squad for the upcoming Serie A season, and Luciano Spalletti left the 32-year-old out. Milik has no place in the Europa League squad either and sits behind the (at times disappointing) new signings Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani. For now, the Coppa Italia looks like his only route to the pitch.

Even that route has brought him no minutes this season. Milik is injured again. Since arriving in Turin in summer 2022, he has made just 77 appearances for the Italian record champions. Since summer 2024, he has played only twice, for a total of 34 minutes. He has spent the rest of that time on the treatment table and probably knows the rehabilitation coaches better than much of the current squad.

Around 100 matches have passed without Milik. Serious injuries to his knee, calf and shin have all kept him out. Now a muscle problem has denied him another chance to start afresh, assuming his omission from the squads leaves room for one. Juve have not disclosed an exact diagnosis or a return date, but Italian media believe overexertion is the cause. After so long out, the Pole is no longer used to the demands of training.

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Summer glimmer of hope gives way to disillusionment: Milik faces a bitter first in his career

During summer preparations, Milik found a glimmer of hope. In a friendly against Palermo in Perth, Australia, he scored his first goal in 813 days. It looked like the start of a new chapter. Instead, the injuries returned, and the satisfaction he felt Down Under has surely given way to disillusionment.

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His contract expires after the season, leaving Milik little time to make a case to a new club. For the first time in his career, he faces being without one, and he is unlikely to find a taker in the winter. Juve's decision to extend his deal by another year in April 2025 had come as a surprise, though there was a financial calculation behind it. As Gazzetta dello Sport reported at the time, Milik's reported salary of €3.5 million was spread over the next two seasons, keeping him at the club for longer at a lower cost.

Juve deserve considerable credit for that decision. It showed how highly they regarded Milik, who had already been out injured for months. The club still hoped he could build on his successful start in northern Italy.

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On loan from Olympique Marseille in 2022, Milik scored nine goals and supplied one assist in a substitute's role. Juventus signed him permanently the following year for around €7 million. He added another eight goals in just over 1,000 minutes on the pitch before injury misfortune caught up with him.

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Milik once disappointed in the Bundesliga, then exploded at Ajax Amsterdam

More than ten years have passed since Milik's best season. His spell at Bayer Leverkusen had been underwhelming: eight games, no goals, a stint in the reserves and a loan to FC Augsburg. At Ajax Amsterdam, he quickly showed why Leverkusen had paid €2.6 million to sign him from Gornik Zabrze in his native Poland in early 2013, a club now known as Lukas Podolski's beloved club.

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As a loanee in 2014/15, Milik scored 23 goals and provided nine assists in 34 appearances. He kept scoring after his permanent move, with 21 goals and another eight assists in the Eredivisie alone. SSC Napoli paid €32 million for him, handing Ajax a transfer profit of almost €30 million.

Initially, Milik carried his form from the Netherlands into Italian football. He scored twice in a match on two occasions in the first four Serie A matchdays and did so again in the Champions League. Then he tore his cruciate ligament. A serious knee injury followed in his second season in Naples, but the 73-cap Poland international fought back and remained a goal threat. In summer 2020, he made a decision that would prove costly.

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After a costly decision, Milik reached Juventus by a roundabout route

Reports said Milik was determined to join Juventus, with AS Roma also among the leading contenders. His desired move fell through because president Aurelio De Laurentiis's demands were too high. Milik then turned down an extension to a contract due to expire a year later, and then-coach Gennaro Gattuso left him out of the squad. In the prime of his career, he became perhaps the world's most valuable regular in the stands.

"They gave me a choice: either I sign or I leave," Milik told Polish media a few months later. "I decided I wanted to try something new, a different place. (…) A professional career is short; I am 26 years old. I want to keep growing, to be a better footballer. I think the time is right to take on a new challenge. I am a person who follows his feelings."

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Milik eventually extended his contract in January 2021 and went on loan to Marseille, bringing Napoli almost €10 million the following summer. Occasional injuries did not stop him in the port city in the south of France. After 30 goals in 55 games, he finally got his move to Juve, though he has played far less than he had hoped.

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Arkadiusz Milik: clubs and statistics as a professional

Period Club / team Appearances Goals Assists 2010–2011 Rozwoj Katowice 10 4 0 2011–2012 Gornik Zabrze 40 12 4 2013–2015 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 8 0 0 2013 Bayer 04 Leverkusen II 5 5 0 2013–2014 FC Augsburg 20 2 2 2014–2016 Ajax Amsterdam 76 47 21 2016–2021 SSC Napoli 122 48 5 2021–2023 Olympique Marseille 55 30 3 since 2022 Juventus 77 17 2 since 2012 🇵🇱 Poland (national team) 73 17 17