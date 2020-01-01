'It will still be an absolutely exceptional day' - Liverpool boss Klopp unconcerned by Premier League neutral venue plan

The Reds boss says securing the title away from Anfield would not detract from his side's achievements

Jurgen Klopp is not bothered about when or where lift the Premier League title as it will be an "absolutely exceptional day" regardless of the circumstances.

The English top flight is set to resume on June 17 following a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Liverpool requiring a maximum of two more wins to seal top spot.

However, the police have asked for six of the division's remaining 92 matches - including the game in which the Reds can wrap up the title - to be moved to a neutral venue.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters revealed on Friday a decision over where Liverpool's remaining games will be played is expected to be made by the end of next week.

But Klopp is not convinced his side will have to play at neutral grounds and even if that is the case he is simply happy they will have a chance win a first league title in 30 years on the pitch.

"In the moment for me whenever it will be, in an empty stadium blah, blah, blah, with all the thoughts and prayers and love from the people all around the world it will still be an absolutely exceptional day in my life," he told beIN SPORTS.

"Wherever it will be I don't know - we hope it will be at Anfield but we don't know and that's not important. I'm pretty sure that we can solve the situation here as well in Liverpool.

"We waited a while for this situation and it's not done yet; if we had stopped the league, or it would not have happened, the silly null and void stuff.

"We wanted to play anyway and now we are really desperate to play because we want to become champions on the pitch and it looks like we can do that.

"It will not be perfect but we knew for a while it would not be perfect so we are used to that. We want to have it and then we will see how it feels. I am pretty sure it will feel pretty good.

"Most of the people on this planet never have the chance to become champions of the Premier League. For us, it looks like we have the chance, so we take it."

Social distancing rules remain in place in the United Kingdom and Klopp stressed the importance of supporters staying away from Anfield over the coming weeks.

"I heard a day ago a really good phrase, that we have the best home fans in the world, and now we need the best stay-at-home fans in the world," he added.

"There will be a moment in our life when we have time and the opportunity and it's allowed to celebrate together then we will have a moment, and we will celebrate it in the right manner. Whenever that will be, then we decide how much we enjoy it then.

"So who cares, that's really not so important. We just want to be together in that moment and we will see how much close contact is allowed at the time."