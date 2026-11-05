Klopp's Tresoldi watch! Germany boss tracks young striker after sensational European strike

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Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is in regular contact with highly-rated Club Brugge striker Nico Tresoldi following his impressive scoring form. Speaking after naming his 24-man squad for upcoming Nations League fixtures against Serbia and the Netherlands, Klopp confirmed the youngster is firmly on his radar.

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Klopp monitoring Tresoldi after impressive form

Germany manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that young striker Nico Tresoldi is under active consideration for senior national team honors. The 59-year-old coach highlighted the forward's recent performances while explaining his selection process for the latest 24-man squad.

The Italian-born forward, who stars for UEFA Champions League participant Club Brugge, caught the national team setup's attention after scoring a spectacular winner in an away victory against PSV Eindhoven.

Although not included in the main squad for upcoming Nations League fixtures, Klopp made it clear that the Germany U21 international remains a key target for Germany's long-term attack.

Manager praises Tresoldi's goalscoring impact

Speaking to DFB.TV, Klopp praised Tresoldi's immediate quality on the pitch and confirmed direct communication between the coaching staff and the player. "With Nico Tresoldi, it's almost exactly the same. He scored an incredible goal last night in another away win in Eindhoven," Klopp stated.

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"Of course we saw that as well. And we are also in contact with Nico."

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"These are the things that are all on the table. Everything has been discussed, and as it stands right now, it's 100 per cent correct," the manager explained.

Strong collaboration with youth coaches driving selection

Klopp emphasized that his staff maintains constant communication with Germany Under-21 head coach Antonio Di Salvo to monitor emerging talents like Tresoldi. "Your contact with the youth coaches is very regular, especially of course with Toni," Klopp noted.

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"We see everything... We are in good exchange and at the moment there isn't much more to say."

"There are guys with Toni who might have the average quality right now to join us. But it's always a bit position-dependent," the head coach added.

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Young prospects push for future Germany caps

The squad will gather at adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach on Monday before travelling to face Serbia in Belgrade on 13 November and hosting the Netherlands at Berlin's Olympiastadion on 16 November.

Tresoldi's continued development puts him in a strong position to earn a senior call-up in future international windows as Germany look to build on their earlier 2-0 win over Serbia and 1-1 draw in Amsterdam.

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The striker will aim to maintain his goalscoring momentum at club level to force his way into Klopp's plans, with Germany's coaching staff continuing to observe Tresoldi closely ahead of the next round of international fixtures.