Stefan Wessels, the former goalkeeping coach of the German national team, has confirmed in "Brückengeflüster" with the NOZ that he and his colleague Andreas Kronenberg will also look after the DFB goalkeepers under Klopp.

"I am pleased that my goalkeeping coach colleague Andreas Kronenberg and I are continuing and will be allowed to play our part in the new coaching team. Hopefully we will ensure that the next few years are more successful," said Wessels.

Until now, it had been unclear how far Klopp, as the new Germany coach, would stick with the previous goalkeeping set-up. On the sidelines of Klopp's presentation, the DFB had only officially announced Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders and Sven Bender as his assistant coaches.

Now Wessels wants to continue that work with the 59-year-old at the "very highest level". "When a new boss comes in, it is always a little different. In football, that usually happens a little more often than in other professions."

Wessels added that he had already "spoken a little about content" with Klopp. "He is an incredibly good coach who brings a lot of experience. I hope that we can make a big impact. Even if expectations have already been raised very high."

Stefan Wessels played for Bayern Munich and 1. FC Cologne

Between 1998 and 2012, Wessels himself played in goal. He was under contract with Bayern Munich, 1. FC Cologne, Everton and VfL Osnabrück, among others. In the Bundesliga, he made a total of 60 appearances.

Since May 2025, he has been a permanent part of the DFB goalkeeping team. Before that, he was responsible for goalkeepers in various junior national teams.