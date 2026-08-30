According to Sky, new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp is firmly planning with 1. FC Cologne attacker El Mala. Unless something unforeseen such as an injury gets in the way, Klopp will definitely call up El Mala for the upcoming Nations League matches at the end of September and the start of October.

Klopp is said to see huge potential in El Mala and wants to put his trust in the Cologne player from the very start of his spell in charge. The 20-year-old underlined that at the start of the Bundesliga season with a strong display in FC's 3-2 win over TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday, scoring the important goal for 1-1 at the time after a fine individual move.

If Klopp does call him up, El Mala could finally be in line for his senior international debut. Klopp's predecessor Julian Nagelsmann, who resigned after the early World Cup exit, named the dribbler in the squad for the first time in November last year, but he did not make an appearance. As agreed beforehand, Nagelsmann instead sent El Mala to the Under-21s during the training camp, and he has so far made seven appearances for them, scoring one goal.

Was Said El Mala in the DFB team's World Cup squad?

He then waited in vain for another call-up to the senior national team, and Nagelsmann also had no place for him in the squad for the 2026 World Cup. The former Germany head coach's decision not to call up El Mala as a replacement even after the short-notice injury withdrawal of Bayern jewel Lennart Karl caused some surprise. Nagelsmann brought in Assan Ouedraogo (RB Leipzig) instead, although he ultimately did not play a single minute at the tournament in North America.

Getty Images

At his introductory press conference at the end of July, Klopp had already thrown the door wide open for newcomers and also stressed that wingers are to play a decisive role under him: "Because every opponent can make the pitch very narrow. The only advantage you have is for a brief moment on the wing. The playmakers of the modern era are on the wing," said Klopp. With his pace, dribbling ability and direct drive towards goal, El Mala is, from a purely attacking perspective, an excellent fit for Klopp's intense football, although his work in counter-pressing will also be crucial.

Why did El Mala's transfer to BVB collapse?

Off the pitch, things have calmed down somewhat around El Mala after turbulent recent weeks. Borussia Dortmund were desperate to sign the FC star, and he too would probably have been very keen to move to BVB. In the end, Cologne's transfer demands were too high for Dortmund, which is why the move collapsed. El Mala instead extended his contract with the Billy Goats early by a further year until 2031, sweetened, among other things, by a hefty pay rise.

Certainty over whether Klopp will call up El Mala for his first matches on the touchline with the DFB team will come on 17 September. That is when the 59-year-old will announce his first squad, and a week later, on 24 September, El Mala could finally make his debut in Amsterdam against the Netherlands. Klopp then takes charge of his first home game in Augsburg against Greece on 27 September, while Germany also face Serbia on 1 October in Munich and Greece again on 4 October in Thessaloniki in two further Nations League matches.