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Germany beat the Netherlands in spectacular fashion on the final matchday of the Nations League. Jürgen Klopp explained how they did it.

Klopp said a tactical tweak had helped Germany secure their impressive win over the Netherlands.

"Today was intense in a completely different way. You could see that. Both teams wanted to press high. Neither team did the other that favour; instead, they hit balls over each other’s heads. We also tried to keep it simple. Except when we could do it quickly — then we wanted to play out," Klopp explained after his team’s 5-0 (1-0) win .

With just "two training sessions" to rehearse their patterns of play, Klopp said they could not "let ourselves get worked up". "And then perfect build-up play against a high press? I thought: we can leave that. We’ll do it sometime when we have two weeks," Klopp said.

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Germany took a more pragmatic approach in possession. "We wanted to go long to Kai (Havertz), go for the second balls, and the Dutch had the same plan: they played them up to (Cody) Gakpo," Klopp explained. The Netherlands caused Germany problems above all "when the ball was on the ground, because Reijnders was playing as a number ten and Malen kept both centre-backs occupied. Then they made us run."

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Klopp also outlined Germany's more pragmatic approach in possession. "We wanted to go long to Kai (Havertz), go for the second balls, and the Dutch had the same plan: they played them up to (Cody) Gakpo," Klopp explained. The Netherlands caused Germany problems above all "when the ball was on the ground, because (Tijjani) Reijnders was playing as a number ten and (Donyell) Malen kept both centre-backs occupied. Then they made us run."

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What's next for Germany in the Nations League?

Klopp was extremely pleased with his players’ overall performance . He said he would watch the "superb goals" again and again "tonight and over the coming weeks and months". "This is a very special group at the moment," Klopp said of his squad, with whom he had been "smitten at first sight" back in early autumn.

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"Everyone goes home with a smile and, for at least three or four months, doesn’t question the national team but thinks: this could turn into something," Klopp added. He said he had "wonderful footballers, great characters" in his team: "The lads still surprise themselves, too."

Germany's emphatic win over the Netherlands took them to top spot in Group 2 on the final matchday of the Nations League and secured their place in the quarter-finals. As things stand, their possible opponents are Belgium, Spain, Denmark, Portugal or Norway.