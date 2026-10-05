When Jürgen Klopp took charge of Germany, people cast him as a wizard, even a messiah. The feeling was obvious and now we know it too: appoint Klopp and climb straight back to the top of world football, it is not quite that simple after all. It was not that simple at Borussia Dortmund or Liverpool either. He needed time there as well before he built the winning machines people still remember in his own image.

Klopp's record after the first international window reads like this: a very fortunate draw in the Netherlands, an unnecessary home defeat against Greece, a commanding win over a very weak Serbia and now, to round it off, a 0-0 draw in Greece despite overwhelming dominance. Reaching the Nations League quarter-finals remains a long way off. Julian Nagelsmann, incidentally, still managed that with ease in 2024, when Germany ultimately only lost to eventual winners Portugal in the semi-finals.

Under Nagelsmann, though, the DFB team then slid steadily downhill until the World Cup fiasco. By comparison, the side looked more combative and physical in the first four matches under Klopp, and even produced the odd mass confrontation. Klopp's focus on counter-pressing also became clearer from game to game, which brings us to perhaps the biggest insight from his start as Germany head coach: in personnel terms Klopp appears open to anything, but tactically he does not seem willing to negotiate.

Across the four matches, he called up 43 players in two slightly overlapping squads, and 36 of them featured, including ten debutants. For all other German footballers, meanwhile, the door is "wide open", as Klopp stresses at every opportunity. Everyone is allowed to join in, that is the message. But anyone who wants to join in must know this: he will play in Klopp's tried and tested 4-3-3 system with a focus on counter-pressing and quick attacks down the flanks.

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Klopp has ended one Kimmich debate and sparked a new one

That makes the battle for places in midfield particularly intriguing. In the recent past, the DFB team mostly operated with a double pivot. Klopp, by contrast, uses two No 8s and a deep-lying playmaker. Initially, captain Joshua Kimmich took on that role after Klopp moved him from right-back into the centre as his first act in office. After the unfortunate home performance against Greece, Kimmich had to come off as planned, but against his will.

Aleksandar Pavlovic, his Bayern Munich team-mate, then stepped in and impressed. Discussions about Kimmich's future role logically followed, but Klopp handled them only inadequately and even intensified them with a few flippant remarks ("I can say this to Jo: the more often you ask, the less likely you are to get what you want."). Ultimately, Klopp ended one Kimmich debate before the international window (right-back or centre?), but then sparked an entirely new Kimmich debate (needed at all anymore?).

Philipp Treu is the reason the first Kimmich debate has not reopened. The call-up of the 25-year-old SC Freiburg right-back and his role so far are being seen as Klopp's first piece of magic in the DFB team. Treu was the only player to start three times and he consistently delivered solid to good performances. He has the potential to solve Germany's eternal problem position in the long term.

Curious but true: hardly any player is likely to have his starting place for the next international in Serbia on 13 November as secure as debutant Treu. In virtually every other position, by contrast, the competition for places looks completely open.

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DFB team: an embarrassment of riches in midfield, scarcity up front

Beforehand, Klopp declared Marc-Andre ter Stegen the provisional first-choice goalkeeper. In his only appearance in Amsterdam, however, the 34-year-old veered between genius and madness. Jonas Urbig, 11 years younger, left a better impression in his two matches and did not concede a goal. His problem: at Bayern Munich he is only the reserve.

At centre-back, the established figures are under pressure. Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck looked shaky against the Netherlands. In the other matches Germany defended more solidly, with Yann Aurel Bisseck and Malick Thiaw particularly impressive.

Meanwhile, the battle for places in midfield is not limited to Kimmich and Pavlovic. With Florian Wirtz, Tom Bischof, Felix Nmecha, the currently injured Jamal Musiala and a host of debutants, including Bambase Conte, who Klopp conspicuously praised, the Germany head coach also has an embarrassment of riches in the two half-spaces. The revival of Wirtz, who has been struggling at Liverpool, is Klopp's second major achievement alongside the discovery of Treu. In Greece, the 23-year-old even wore the captain's armband.

Out wide, debutant Derry Scherhant in particular put himself forward for more appearances. By contrast, the options at centre-forward look rather thin. Kai Havertz, the established figure, had to go off injured after a brief appearance against the Netherlands. His stand-ins Younes Ebnoutalib, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Burkardt all disappointed.

Germany's return in front of goal says plenty. Despite clear dominance in three of the four matches and 74 shots in total, they managed only three goals, all of them scored by midfielders. Hopes in attack are now resting more on the exciting Under-21 forwards Paris Brunner and Nicolo Tresoldi. But perhaps Klopp will also think again about Deniz Undav, who was not called up this time.