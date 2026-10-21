According to Sport Bild, the Werkself wanted to sign four players during the transfer window. Jürgen Klopp then called up all but one of them to his 44-man squad in September.

Inter Milan centre-back Yann Aurel Bisseck was reportedly too expensive, while Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United) turned them down. Leverkusen also showed interest in VfB Stuttgart midfield playmaker Angelo Stiller, whose €36.5 million release clause ran until 15 July, but he turned Bayer down too.

Stiller's reason, according to Sport Bild: he preferred to play in the Champions League with the Swabians rather than "only" in the Europa League with the Werkself. Klopp did not call him up in September. He had already found things less than straightforward under Klopp's predecessor Julian Nagelsmann, but was nevertheless part of the World Cup squad.

Did Bayer Leverkusen want to bring Julian Brandt back?

Chris Führich, alongside Stiller, was also a serious option for both sides of the attack in the summer, according to the publication. His €19 million release clause would probably not have posed a problem.

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Instead, the sporting hierarchy led by Simon Rolfes decided to sign Afonso Moreira from Olympique Lyon for €30 million and bring Moussa Diaby back from Saudi Arabia (€25 million). Führich featured in the first international under Klopp, against the Netherlands.

Bayer CEO Fernando Carro is also said to have pushed internally for Julian Brandt's return, but failed to win over a majority of the decision-makers. Rolfes had already verbally shut the door on Brandt in March, with his contract at Borussia Dortmund due to expire in the summer.

"We have a superb player in that position in Ibo Maza, who will develop brilliantly over the next few years. So Julian will not be an option for us," Rolfes made clear on Doppelpass on Sport1.

Brandt then joined Ajax Amsterdam on a free transfer in the summer and has already scored an impressive eight goals in 14 competitive appearances there. Klopp had not called him up to the national team, though. The 30-year-old made his most recent international appearance to date almost exactly two years ago, in the 1-1 draw against Hungary (19 November).

Bayer Leverkusen: Can Eichhorn and Culbreath break into Klopp's Germany squad?

Three candidates remain in the squad who could cool the debate about the national team in Leverkusen somewhat. Given his status as a reserve at Leverkusen, however, it is doubtful that Klopp will consider former captain Robert Andrich again for the Germany team's fresh start.

Leverkusen's hopes of Germany call-ups now rest on Montrell Culbreath and, above all, Kennet Eichhorn. The highly gifted defensive midfielder has been sidelined by a metabolic disorder since his high-profile move from Hertha BSC in the summer, but is expected to return to full team training at the start of the year. Eichhorn could be the future of his position in the Germany national team.

Culbreath unexpectedly broke through after the turn of the year last season and became a regular on the right wing in the second half of the campaign. The 19-year-old can play as a number 10, a right midfielder or a right-back. All three positions are contested in the Germany squad, but right-back in particular has been a major problem for the national team for years.

At right-back, Klopp is likely to turn first to Philipp Treu of SC Freiburg. The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes in three of four Nations League matches and made a good impression. Beyond him, however, the competition is wide open. Culbreath suffered a serious foot injury in the friendly against Sevilla FC at the start of August, which sidelined him for two months. He did at least return to team training in mid-October.