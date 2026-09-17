Jürgen Klopp hits out: 'It’s very pathetic that you earn your money from that'

Jürgen Klopp announced his first Germany squad as national coach on Thursday afternoon. He had a few surprises in store, although they were not really surprises any more.

Klopp included Marc ter Stegen for the Nations League matches. After that, the goalkeeper will return to Ajax, and other keepers will get the chance to prove themselves to the national coach.

Felix Keidel of SV Elversberg was the biggest surprise in Klopp's squad. The right-back, who has played only four matches at the highest level in Germany, has earned his first call-up to the Germany squad.

Still, that call-up did not come completely out of the blue, as BILD and Kicker had already reported on Wednesday that Keidel would be called up by Klopp.

Klopp, the former coach of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, does not understand the motives for leaking his squad to the media. "It is really pathetic to make money by leaking a list of players who are going to be called up."

He added: "I spoke with Keidel about the fact that the information had already been leaked and what the past 17 hours had been like for him. That is actually quite strange. By the way, I do not care that it was leaked. I just think it is sad. Anyway," he concluded at the press moment.

Germany's new coach will make his debut on 24 September, when his side take on the Netherlands national team. The Netherlands' opponent will also face Greece and Serbia later in the Nations League.