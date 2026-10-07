Clubs and players employ heavily armed PR teams to cast themselves and their achievements in the best possible light. Reporters leak transfers, negotiations and nominations with relentless zeal. So you'd think that, in German football in 2026, nothing stays hidden. All the more striking, then, that a new competition, much discussed beforehand, simply kicked off on 30 August without anyone really noticing.

Then, only two days after the opening match, second-division club 1. FC Nuremberg posted on their not especially far-reaching X account "ClubNachwuchs" (1,471 followers) a "Result update from the Bundesliga Talent Series": "On Sunday, 1. FC Nuremberg played their first match in the new competition. Goals from Keller, Scholl, Chiumento and Moustfa gave Club a 4-0 win against RB Leipzig. Strong stuff, lads!"

Nuremberg added this explanation: "We ask for your understanding that, due to the Bundesliga guidelines applicable to us, we are obliged to publish only the match result and the goalscorers. We are currently not permitted to publish the line-up beyond that." There was no information about the match on Nuremberg's website, nor from opponents Leipzig.

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga also published only the result and the goalscorers, and did so with a delay. This report has since been kept up to date with further matches already played. It says eight matches have taken place so far in the Talent Series, with 26 German first- and second-division clubs entering youth teams, the latest on 16 September. Like Nuremberg and Leipzig, the other clubs have also avoided publishing match reports. Future fixture lists cannot be found anywhere.

Earlier, the DFL had already said in a press release that the matches would take place behind closed doors for organisational and financial reasons. Even so, the consistency with which every detail beyond results and goalscorers is being withheld still stands out. It probably does avoid one thing: confusion. The format and regulations are highly complex.

Jürgen Klopp's proposal did not find a majority

For a start, the reasons behind the introduction. "One starting point of the debate was, among other things, the fact that we saw potential for improvement in the transition area between youth and professionals," explains youth chief Jochen Sauer of Bayern Munich in an interview with SPOX. "We found that in the U17, U19 and U23 we have players who, among other things, get too few minutes and too little match practice at a high level. At the same time, we believe that playing time is a decisive factor in getting better."

Sauer formed part of a group of experts tasked last October with finding solutions to that problem. Others involved included world champion Sami Khedira, DFL executive Marc Lenz, DFB managing director Andreas Rettig, Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche, Joti Chatzialexiou of 1. FC Nuremberg and current Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp, then still in his role as Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer.

Klopp came into the debates with a clear idea. "I am firmly convinced that we need our own U21 league in Germany. England has one: Premier League 2," he told Welt am Sonntag in June 2025. In Germany, reserve teams play in the standard league system up to a maximum of the 3. Liga. In England, they compete in a separate competition. Klopp's idea, however, ran into resistance. "I have spoken to many people in England. They are not really happy with their reserve league," Sauer told Kicker at the time, which is why he had been "surprised" by Klopp's proposal.

Part of Klopp's reasoning also came from the situation in Leipzig's academy. RBL withdrew their reserve team from competition in 2017, and since then a gap has opened up between the youth set-up and the professionals, with extremely meagre returns in any case. One detail looks interesting from today's perspective: that withdrawal of the reserve team is said to have played a decisive role in a certain Philipp Treu moving from Leipzig to SC Freiburg in 2017. He is now 25 years old and Klopp's great right-back hope in the Germany team.

IMAGO

How does the Bundesliga Talent Series work?

Rather than introduce the U21 championship Klopp wanted, the group of experts eventually agreed in March on the Bundesliga Talent Series. It is a voluntary competition, flexible in every respect, designed to serve clubs as a supplement to the regular schedules of the U17, U19 and, where present, the reserve side playing in men's football. If the Talent Series had a motto, it would probably be: "Everything is possible, nothing is compulsory."

In principle, talents aged between 16 and 21 from all existing teams are eligible to play, and clubs may also use up to four older players. "This not only enables the targeted development of young talents, but also offers players returning from injury layoffs a platform for re-entering competitive action," the press release says.

As for participation, all first- and second-division clubs can decide freely whether they want to take part or not. In the first season now under way, 26 of 36 are involved, including 11 Bundesliga clubs such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt. Missing, meanwhile, are Bayer Leverkusen, Freiburg, VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Cologne, among others.

The competition is split into two half-seasons. One in autumn, one in spring. In each half-season, clubs can play between three and six matches as they see fit. Dortmund and Bayern Munich, who will only join at the start of the second half-season in early 2027, have not played any matches so far.

Beyond that, clubs can arrange home advantage, kick-off times and even the match duration, anywhere between 90 and 120 minutes with one to three breaks, among themselves. The table is based on points per game, and the two best-placed clubs from each half-season go into a Final Four for the title at the end of the season. Spectators are then also expected to be admitted, by the way.

Which clubs are taking part in the Bundesliga Talent Series?