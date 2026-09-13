Juan Pezzella apologises to Zamalek fans in an official statement, and announces his position on staying

Zamalek's Brazilian defender Juan Pezzera has sent a message to the club's board and supporters, with his future at the White Castle hanging in the balance.

Pezzera flew back to Cairo yesterday, Saturday, to sort out his future with Zamalek. He had refused to join the squad since the start of pre-season, desperate for a move to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai.

Writing on his Instagram account, Pezzera said: "To Zamalek Club and its fans, I spent a wonderful season with Zamalek Club, and I was one of those who contributed to winning the league title."

He added: "From Cairo, I would like to offer my apology to Zamalek Club and its board of directors, to each of my teammates individually, to the entire coaching staff, and to Zamalek's fans. I hope you accept this apology, and I am fully prepared to accept any disciplinary measures the club may impose on me."

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

The Brazilian continued: "At this important moment in my life, I cannot ignore the feelings of love that Zamalek's fans showed me and their chanting of my name in the stands. This support is what helped me give my very best throughout last season with the help of my teammates."

Pezzera went on: "I would like to confirm that my relationship with everyone in the team is excellent, and I am also grateful to the club and its board for their desire for me to continue with Zamalek and for their efforts to keep me in the team. Nevertheless, I have chosen to leave because I see that I now have a great opportunity that may not come again, and it represents a big dream for me and my family."

He added: "For this reason, I held on to my desire to move at this stage of my sporting career, after giving everything I had to Zamalek throughout last season, which the club's fans witnessed, with my full appreciation for the club and its fans."

Juan noted: "Today, as a player of Zamalek Club, carrying in my heart great appreciation for every individual at this club, I hope that my wish and my decision to move to a new club will come true, in accordance with the conditions set by the club, and this by no means indicates that I will ever forget the role the fans played in my career."

He concluded: "I hope to leave Zamalek Club with the hope that my good relationship with everyone here will continue, because I have received from them nothing but appreciation and high professional respect. This is what will make Zamalek Club and its bright fans an eternal chapter in my football career. Once again, I apologise to everyone, and I will always cherish Zamalek Club and its fans, and they will continue to hold a special place in my heart, with my sincere respect and appreciation."

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums