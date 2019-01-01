JSSL set to host United Kingdom's most sought after football youth development guru

Huw Jennings, who nurtured the likes of Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott and Adam Lallana pops in for the JSSL Football Coaching Convention

Singapore's footballing scene is set to receive an esteemed guest in the form of ’s Academy Director Huw Jennings. Now, for those of you that aren't aware, Jennings is the man who was responsible for nurturing the likes of top football stars such as Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott and Adam

Lallana.

For his part, Jennings will be in Singapore to present at the 2019 JSSL Football Coaching Convention which will be held on the sidelines of the JSSL Professional Academy 7s which will be held from 19 to 21 April. Titled “Managing an Academy to Compete in the Now and Tomorrow”, the Fulham Academy Director will share his expertise; which has made him United Kingdom's most sought after football development expert.

In fact, before he joined Fulham and made it youth-centric, Jennings worked his magic at and it was under his watchful eye Bale, Walcott and Lallana were all discovered. At Fulham, his knack for spotting youthful talents with Ryan Sessegnon and Marcus Bettinelli touted for greatness. Only 18, Sessegnon has already represented at the youth level and has played more than 100 matches for the Fulham senior side. Goalkeeper Bettinelli has also represented the England U-21s.

Indeed Jennings' presence in Singapore can help galvanise coaches and footballing bodies into following his footsteps and they will the more than need his knowledge, given Singapore's unique footballing system which has seen many talented youths give up the game due to other commitments. Moreover, with the SPL (Singapore ) becoming even further youth-centric whereby clubs have to register at least six under-23 players in their squads, and eight have to be under-30, Jennings' presence in the Lion City will be even more fundamental.

Apart from Jennings, former international Steve Morrow who also played for , Queens Park and will also be one of the headlining presenters for the 2019 JSSL Football Coaching Convention.

Morrow, currently the International Partnerships Performance Supervisor at Arsenal, will be making a presentation on “Scouting and Recruiting for the Future” during the Convention. Apart from Fulham and Arsenal, club representatives from FC and CF are all scheduled to make presentations at the Convention.

Three other clubs – FC, Athletico Madrid and Urawa Red Diamonds are also scheduled to make presentations at the Convention, with the names

of their speakers set to be revealed at a later date. Apart from the presentations by the various clubs, there will also be a presentation by , and a fireside chat with some of the representatives of the clubs and JSSL Ambassador Paul Parker, a former England international and fullback.

So far, the event has already seen 250 attendees confirmed.

There are limited spots available for the Convention and interested parties can register and pay for a place at on the website . There is an early bird rate of $150 per participant and students can attend at a students’ rate of $90.