José Mourinho has settled the future of Real Madrid's young midfielder Thiago Pitarch. The Portuguese confirmed his desire to keep the teenager in the first team and rejected the idea of a departure despite the offers on the table, then rounded off with an amusing piece of advice for the 19-year-old that drew laughter at the Valdebebas press conference.

Pitarch has proven he can play with the first team, Mourinho said, and his many appearances with Castilla confirm he has the required potential. Yet the coach stressed that his level qualifies him for competitions higher than the Castilla league.

"He is a key player in the first team, and I admire him greatly," the Portuguese coach added. "He has distinctive qualities, and he is part of this group of 21 players." Pitarch would join the group once ready, he confirmed, and get his chance to feature.

Despite being registered with Castilla for now, Pitarch has become part of the first team's plans. His new contract with the club as a first-team player reflected as much, a step that underlines the coaching staff's confidence in his abilities.

Álvaro handed the youngster numerous chances with Castilla, and Mourinho felt those appearances clearly proved his ability to play. Even so, he believes the competition Pitarch needs goes beyond the level at which the Castilla team play their matches.

Then came the lighter note. Mourinho directed a piece of advice straight at the young player: "The only thing I will tell him is that the muscles of his legs resemble the muscles of my legs, and he has to gain a few kilograms through hard training." The comment was met with laughter inside the press conference hall.