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Joshua Kimmich has sharply criticised Bayern Munich's handling of Jamal Musiala's medical problems. The Bayern captain called the communication 'completely incomprehensible'.

Bayern are struggling for form. Last weekend, the record champions endured a nightmare at home to struggling Cologne.

Bayern could only draw 1-1, and Vincent Kompany lost two of his star players in the first half. Harry Kane and Michael Olise both had to leave the pitch early.

The pair joined Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari, already sidelined with long-term injuries. On Wednesday evening, Bayern's injury-hit side suffered another blow in the Champions League.

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The German giants lost away to Lille in northern France. The French side, second bottom of the Champions League table before the match, won 2-1 with the help of a goal from Ayase Ueda.

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Musiala's situation has also caused unrest. He has suffered epileptic seizures since the start of this season and has been diagnosed with absence seizures, a form of epilepsy.

Honorary president Uli Hoeness made some rather cold remarks, openly wondering whether Musiala would ever return to his previous level and publicly questioning the contract he signed in 2025, which earns him around €25 million a year.

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Musiala asked the club's leadership for privacy and support but felt he received neither. Bayern therefore published a statement on Wednesday saying talks with Musiala's representatives had been 'constructive' and that further communication would remain 'confidential'.

Kimmich took issue with how Bayern handled it. "I completely understand that this isn't an easy situation for the club," the Bayern captain said after the defeat in Lille.

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"But what I don't understand is the way this has been made public. It should never happen at a player's expense. Of course, the club always comes first and is bigger than us as players, but it isn't bigger than the individual."

"That is absolutely unacceptable and isn't in keeping with Bayern, especially at this stage, when I have often emphasised how special this club is. What has happened simply should never have happened. I find it completely incomprehensible."