Joseph Okumu: Lorient join race to sign Kenya defender from IF Elfsborg - report

Reports indicate the player is attracting interest from five teams in Europe but it is only Lorient who have tabled a bid to sign him

Kenya international defender Joseph Okumu is attracting interest across Europe after French Ligue One side Lorient entered the race for his services, according to reports

According to Sportbladet, five clubs have so far registered interest and offered significant transfer sums for the Kenyan national team player, who turns out for IF Elfsborg in the Swedish top flight.

Lorient have made a €3m (Apprx Ksh 391m) bid to Elfsborg with their league counterparts Reims said to be willing to pay the same amount for the player but Okumu’s club is, however, said to have slapped a SEK 40M (Apprx Ksh 516m) price tag on the player.

“The biggest bid, just over SEK 30 million, comes from French Lorient, who finished in 16th place in Ligue 1 recently. Reims, two places higher up, is also willing to pay a similar amount,” reported Sportbladet.

Other teams reportedly keen to sign the former Chemelil Sugar defender are the two Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic.

Okumu is believed to be eager to make the move, and last month he hinted at a desire to take the “next step” in his career.

“The Swedish league is a stepping stone for all players. Hopefully there will be good opportunities,” he was quoted saying.

“Once the right choice comes up, I want to move on to the next step. It depends on the project. It’s not just about going to the top leagues and top teams. It’s all about where you grow, where your playing style fits, and where you can make an impression.

“I’m not just moving to move. It’s important to see the big picture. This is a dream that every player has.”

The 24-year-old previously turned out for AFC Ann Arbor and Real Monarchs in the United States but has really become a star in Sweden.

Back home, Okumu won the hearts of Kenyans for his starring performances at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt as he featured in his team’s group matches against Algeria, Tanzania, and Senegal in the group stage.

If he moves to Scotland, he will become the second Kenyan to play in the league after Victor Wanyama, who turned out for Celtic before moving to Southampton in the Premier League.