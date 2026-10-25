Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho sends DEFIANT Lamine Yamal message ahead of El Clasico

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Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho insists his side will not alter their tactical approach to deal with Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal in Sunday's massive Liga fixture. The Portuguese coach dismissed his team's recent thrashings of Sevilla and RB Leipzig, declaring that previous form means nothing during El Clasico.

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Madrid prepare for Barca clash

Madrid are preparing to travel to Camp Nou to face Barca in a highly anticipated Liga clash this Sunday. Manager Mourinho has been eager to set the right tone ahead of the world-famous El Clasico. The visitors arrive in exceptional form following a pair of dominant 4-1 victories against Sevilla and RB Leipzig.

However, Mourinho is adamant that those commanding recent results will not give his side an automatic advantage against their fierce rivals. The Portuguese coach has urged his squad to maintain their absolute focus. He believes that the unique pressure and atmosphere of this fixture creates an environment where previous performances become completely irrelevant.

Mourinho delivers verdict on Yamal threat

A major talking point ahead of the weekend is exactly how Madrid will handle the threat of Blaugrana winger Yamal. The young forward has quickly established himself as a key attacking figure for the Catalan club. Despite the obvious and immediate danger Yamal poses, Mourinho insists that his team will not tear up their established tactical blueprint just to stop one individual. He emphasised that Madrid must stay true to their own footballing identity on the pitch.

"He’s a great player, and great players are respected," Mourinho said on the club's official website. "Respecting someone is one thing; changing plans, structures, and forgetting your own essence is another. We won’t do that with him or any other high-quality opponent."

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Form goes completely out the window

Madrid's recent attacking displays have been spectacular, yielding eight impressive goals across their last two outings in domestic and European competition. The squad appears to have found their scoring rhythm at the perfect time. Despite this hugely positive momentum, the Madrid boss is refusing to let any complacency creep into the dressing room. He was quick to acknowledge the sheer global magnitude of the impending showdown at Camp Nou.

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"We are in a good dynamic. We win matches, play well, score goals… But in Clasicos, it has no influence; they are different matches," Mourinho noted. "In my experience with Clasicos and derbies, what happens before doesn't have much significance.

"Real Madrid-Barcelona means at least two Clasicos per season, sometimes more. It doesn’t matter much who the coaches are; the most important thing is the global dimension of a Clasico, which is unique. There are other important derbies in the world of football, but this one is unique, and usually, the football-loving world stops to watch it. Let it be a great match and may we win."

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Huge stakes in Sunday's massive showdown

Sunday's massive encounter in Catalonia promises to be a pivotal moment in the Liga season for both heavyweight clubs. A positive result for either side could dictate the title momentum for the crucial weeks ahead.

Football fans across the globe will be watching closely as the two Spanish giants lock horns once again. All eyes are now firmly fixed on Camp Nou as the countdown to Sunday's kick-off continues.