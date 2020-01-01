Jorge Jesus motivated to remain at Flamengo amid Newcastle links

The Magpies potential new owners are said to be tracking the Portuguese boss, who is hoping to extend his contract with his current employers

Jorge Jesus is reportedly a target for , but he is keen to stay on at Flamengo beyond the summer.

Since being appointed as Flamengo boss on a one-year contract last June, Jesus has been incredibly successful.

He led the Rio de Janeiro giants to the Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores double in 2019 and this year tasted glory in the Supercopa do Brasil, Recopa Sudamericana and the Taca Guanabara - the opening stage of the state championship.

Along with Mauricio Pochettino, the former CP and coach has been touted as a potential successor for Steve Bruce at St James' Park , with Newcastle close to being taken over by a -backed ownership group.

Jesus returned to when Brazilian football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic but began his journey back to Rio on Friday.

The 65-year-old will soon continue discussions with Flamengo over a contract extension and plan for a potential return to training when local lockdown measures are eased.

"Right now, I have nothing on my mind. I have to live day by day, know that what happens is because of this epidemic and make decisions," Jesus told Portuguese publication Record .

"I have two months, and Flamengo's directors have to decide what is best for them.

"We feel like we've created a great team. That's one of the factors that motivates me a lot more to continue, and the way I've been treated too. I have two months to decide my future.

"I feel that Flamengo want me a lot and that is decisive for me, to have a club that wants me a lot."

Asked about the possibility of taking a pay cut due to the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Flamengo, he said: "That is not what the issue is at the moment.

"I am no different from anyone else. This is happening all over the world with professionals in all other areas, so it will also be discussed with me."

Jesus was diagnosed with Covid-19 himself after being tested in March, but was later given a clean bill of health after taking a second test which came back negative.