Jorge Costa evokes a response and three points from his Mumbai City players

After a listless first-half against Jamshedpur FC, Costa's changes saw the Islanders turn it around in sensational fashion...

After 's 1-0 win over last week, head coach Jorge Costa had fired a warning shot to his players.

"We are playing under a lot of pressure. We have to win and we don’t have any other option. My players have to deal with the pressure and if they can’t there are other professions – they can work in the bank or supermarket," he said.

That pressure was on them again on Thursday night when they found themselves 1-0 down at half-time against , with their hopes of reaching the play-offs potentially in danger of taking a big beating.

More teams

Mumbai City could not really force an opening in the first half, despite Diego Carlos' endeavours down the wings. Jamshedpur, who were fighting to remain in the play-off race, were not really scintillating in attack but had a penalty, thanks to a poor challenge from Sourav Das on Farukh Chowdhury.

And Mumbai, with the absence of Modou Sougou down the wings, lacked a bit of threat from the wings. There was no width to Mumbai's game and whenever they did so, the deliveries were poor and often failed to get past the first man.

Any slip up would have seen Mumbai hand over the initiative in the top-four race to and a response was needed.

That is exactly what Costa managed to evoke from his team. He made two key changes - took off Sourav Das and Raynier Fernandes and brought on Bidyananda Singh and Serge Kevyn.

Those changes made an immediate effect. Kevyn gave more width to Mumbai's game, something they lacked with Raynier. Larbi also started to drift to the wings and gave the Jamshedpur full-backs a torrid time.

The frequency of dangerous crosses from the wings increased manifold and Jamshedpur were hanging on for dear life in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

Bidyananda gave the Mumbai midfield more energy, mobility and purpose. And Mumbai got their deserved equaliser through Amine Chermiti's header. The Tunisian striker, who was frustrated for most parts, came into life in the second half and that goal was just reward for his persistence.

But a winner continued to elude the Islanders. However, they kept fighting and kept pushing in true 'Jorge Costa' fashion and Bidyananda popped up with a brilliant shot in injury time that might just have handed Mumbia City a huge mental initiative in that fight for the fourth spot.

However, it could all have been for nothing if not for a big save from Amrinder Singh before that winner from Bidyananda. Sergio Castel must have thought he had scored when he got to Noe Acosta's cross from close range. But once again, as he has done on numerous occasions this season, Amrinder pulled off a terrific instinctive save that then helped Mumbai go get that winner.