Jordan wants to make second chance count

Young Jordan Ollerenshaw wants to impress Ong Kim Swee and earn a more permanent space in the Malaysia Under 23 squad.

Not many players get second opportunities but is presented with one now having missed the boat the first time around in December of 2018. Then called up for the Malaysia U23 training camp to prepare for the Newspaper Cup in , had to be dropped due to injuries.

Now recalled back into the training squad as Ong Kim Swee prepares to take the team to for a series of friendly matches, Jordan will have another chance to prove himself to the head coach.

Kim Swee's team will play MIFA on Saturday before selecting his squad of players for the trip north of the border to face Bangkok Glass, Army FC and Ayutthaya FC between January 14 and January 18.

"I'm looking forward to another opportunity to represent my country, this time hopefully without any injuries. We'll see how well I do in the training camp and hopefully show the coach why I deserve to be on the Bangkok tour."

"The player I'm similar to is maybe Philipp Lahm who can play sometimes midfield, sometimes full back. Very versatile, can play anywhere, technical, good passes and I always work hard," Jordan told Goal.

A second generation footballer, Jordan is the son of former Sabah striker Scott Ollerenshaw who fired in a bountiful of goals for The Rhinos between 1994 to 1997. Already a player in a different position to his father, Jordan is determined to carve out a career in his own ways.

"In my way of thinking, I'm representing myself. He's done what he has in his career, now it's my journey. There's no pressure from him. He can only guide me and advise me. But from whatever he succeeded in his career, that's due to him."

"There's no expectation for me to do better, it's all up to me what I want to do in my career," added Jordan.

