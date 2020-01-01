'Stronger, more confident, more ruthless' - Henderson says Liverpool have earned their success

The captain said it was "special" to walk up and receive the Premier League trophy from Kenny Dalglish on the Kop

Jordan Henderson savoured the "amazing" experience of lifting the Premier League trophy on the Kop after beat 5-3 in an Anfield thriller.

The Reds finally got their hands on the silverware on Wednesday, almost a month after ending their 30-year wait to be crowned champions of .

There were no fans inside the stadium to watch Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish present captain Henderson with the trophy, but that certainly did not spoil the party.

More teams

Midfielder Henderson, who is sidelined with a knee injury, said it was extra special to dethrone after coming so close last year.

"Walking up there was amazing. The lads deserved their moment. Thankfully, the families were up there watching, that was a big thing for us. It's been an amazing season, to crown it off like that was special," the England international told Sky Sports.

"The start was really good and from there we just grew and grew as the season went on. We were stronger, more confident, more ruthless, really.

"We found a way to win on so many occasions and that was down to mentality. The lads have been great all season and deserve what they are getting now."

He added: "To get 97 points last year and not win was hard to take. We reacted a few weeks later, won the and then started the season a few weeks later with unfinished business.

"It's been an amazing season and I am so thankful to be part of this club and team that has won the Premier League after 30 years.

Article continues below

"Winning the Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. That's why you join Liverpool, you want to win trophies, the expectations are so high.

"When you come as a young player it was so difficult, but it has been a process, a journey that doesn't happen overnight. It's been five years since the gaffer came in and every single player has been a part of that journey."

Liverpool travel to for their final game of the season on Sunday knowing a win will take them to 99 points.