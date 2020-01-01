Jordan Ayew breaks personal record, fires Crystal Palace past Watford

The Ghana forward has found the net yet again, moving the Eagles into the top half of the log in the process

Jordan Ayew scored the only goal of the game and set his personal best Premier League record as defeated 1-0 on Saturday to move up to ninth on the table.

The Eagles, who have won their last three matches 1-0, move up to 39 points ahead of next weekend's away game at Bournemouth, and Jordan, who has now scored in back-to-back Premier League games, has been influential as the Londoners have ended a winless streak that had stretched back to Boxing Day.

Ayew has now also scored nine Premier League goals for Crystal Palace, more than he did at either (seven) or Swansea (eight), and has taken his tally for the season to eight, which is more than he’s netted in any of his previous campaigns.

Saturday's defeat represented a reality check for a struggling Hornets side who shocked league leaders 3-0 last weekend, ending their 44-game unbeaten and 18-game winning runs.

WHAT A STRIKE. Magnificent hold-up play from Benteke to create the chance and Jordan fires home from 20 yards with his right.



🦅 1-0 🐝#CPFC | #CRYWAT — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 7, 2020

forward Ismaila Sarr was the star of that show with a brace, but 28-year old Ayew impressed on Saturday with his 28th-minute strike from the edge of the penalty area settling matters.

The strike was his 24th career English top flight goal, and earliest goal he's ever scored, with all but one coming after the break.

28 - Jordan Ayew's opener for Crystal Palace was his 24th Premier League goal, and the earliest he has ever scored in the competition (28th minute); indeed, this is just his second first-half goal. Slowpoke. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2020

The former Aston Villa man played for the whole 90 minutes and had a total of three shots, while also winning three of five dribbles and eight of 16 total duels.

He was also booked in added time for arguing with referee Anthony Taylor.