Jones 'buzzing' after living Liverpool dream at 17 years of age

The teenage midfielder was given his competitive debut for his home-town club when the Reds took on Wolves in an FA Cup third round encounter

Curtis Jones is “buzzing” despite seeing his senior debut for end in defeat, with the 17-year-old given an opportunity to impress in an clash with .

A Merseyside native, the talented teenager was handed his first-team bow by Jurgen Klopp at Molineux on Monday night.

He was asked to provide creativity on the flanks, and put in a promising performance against experienced opponents.

Jones is delighted to have been given his big break at such a young age but, having lived the dream so early in his career, says there will be no resting on his laurels as he chases down more minutes.

He told reporters on the back of a 2-1 reversal: “It was a big thing for me. I was grateful, I was honoured, and I can only thank the boss for putting me out there.

“As a 17-year-old boy coming from Liverpool, it’s every kid’s dream being a footballer and going out there and playing for Liverpool.

“So to do that at 17 it’s a massive achievement for me and I’m absolutely buzzing

“For any player that hasn’t had a lot of game time for the first team, getting the chance to come on, the only thing they want is to get back out there and show their talent and what they’re capable of doing.”

Jones was initially pencilled in for bench duty against Wolves, but was drafted into the starting XI when Adam Lallana suffered the latest in a series of untimely knocks.

“I actually found out on Sunday,” added the highly-rated midfielder.

“I was meant to be just part of the squad but unfortunately one of the lads got an injury and then I got the nod and I was buzzing.

“I wouldn’t say I was nervous, I was more excited than anything. I tried to go out there and play how the boss wanted me to play and I enjoyed it.”

On the advice he was offered by those around him, Jones said: "I spoke to Milly [James Milner] before the game and he told me to be myself and be confident.

"I was trying to get on the ball and play the way I normally play with confidence, skill, flair. But they're good opposition and, give them credit, they know how to deal with players that are good on the ball.

"I was trying to do what I can and I’m absolutely buzzing to have made my debut."

Jones was not the only teenager to figure for Liverpool in what turned out to be a very young side, with 18-year-old Rafa Camacho also starting and Ki-Jane Hoever replacing the injured Dejan Lovren early on at the age of just 16.