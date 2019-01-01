Jonathan Kodjia’s strike lifts Cote d’Ivoire against Liberia

The Aston Villa striker came off the bench to score the solitary goal for the Elphants at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny

Jonathan Kodjia scored the winner in Cote d’Ivoire’s 1-0 victory over Liberia in Tuesday’s international friendly.

Having qualified for the 2019 African Cup of Nations, the Elephants started preparation for the tournament on an impressive note, defeating the Lone Stars with the marksman playing a decisive role.

The 29-year-old came off the bench to replace Reading winger Yakou Meite in the 73rd minute and made an impressive impact.

The former man broke the deadlock in additional time which was enough to secure victory for his side.

Kodjia who has six league goals for Villa this season will hope to continue the form for his Championship club when they take on on Saturday.