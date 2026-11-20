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With coach Vincent Kompany back, Bayern Munich could only draw 1-1 with 1. FC Köln on Bundesliga matchday 10. Here are the Bayern players’ individual ratings.

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Kompany made just one change to the injury-hit Munich side's starting XI from the 2-1 win over 1. FSV Mainz 05 before the international break: Jonas Urbig replaced captain Manuel Neuer, who has a foot injury, in goal.

Mikey Moore put Köln ahead in the 12th minute, and Harry Kane went off injured shortly afterwards . Nathaniel Brown equalised (37). Then Michael Olise also had to go off , adding to Munich's problems in attack.

Bayern Munich ratings against 1. FC Köln: Jonas Urbig

The reserve goalkeeper made his ninth appearance by the team's 17th competitive match of the season. Moore rounded Urbig for the opener, but the keeper was hardly at fault. He reacted sharply to save Moore's close-range effort in the 51st minute, then did even better when Köln had a double chance through Said El Mala and Linton Maina (57). Rating: 1.5.

Bayern Munich ratings against 1. FC Köln: Konrad Laimer

Laimer and Olise got their wires crossed deep in the opposition half just before Köln took the lead. Less effective than in recent outings at first, he improved after the break. He picked out Karl for an excellent chance (54) and stopped a potential counter-attack in the 65th minute. Rating: 3.5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against 1. FC Köln: Dayot Upamecano

A solid display in central defence. Upamecano took too long to leave the pitch when substituted, delaying Kim's arrival. Rating: 3.

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Bayern Munich ratings against 1. FC Köln: Jonathan Tah

Got the nod ahead of Min-Jae Kim again and made several strong clearances in the first half, including one against Said El Mala in the 11th minute. Rating: 3.

Bayern Munich ratings against 1. FC Köln: Josip Stanisic

With Alphonso Davies injured and Brown needed in attack, Stanisic is currently the only option at left-back. He faced little defensive pressure and offered nothing going forward. Rating: 4.

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Bayern Munich ratings against 1. FC Köln: Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich had plenty of touches and made an early impact, crossing for Kane's header against the woodwork from an offside position. But he was slow to get back for Köln's opener. The stand-in captain had little influence after the break. Rating: 4.5.

Bayern Munich ratings against 1. FC Köln: Aleksandar Pavlovic

Pavlovic was quiet alongside Kimmich for much of the match. He narrowly missed the target from long range in the 76th minute, then lost possession badly in the 82nd to hand Köln a clear-cut chance. Rating: 4.5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against 1. FC Köln: Michael Olise

His misunderstanding with Laimer led to Köln's early goal. After Kane went off, the right winger occasionally moved into the centre-forward role, but fell well short of his best in both positions. Olise needed treatment after a miscued shot towards the end of the first half and went off at half-time. Rating: 5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against 1. FC Köln: Lennart Karl

After a disappointing international break, with just a brief appearance against the Netherlands, Karl barely featured against Köln. Then he found himself clear in front of goal in the 54th minute and shot wide. Rating: 5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against 1. FC Köln: Nathaniel Brown

With no alternatives available, the left-back again started on the left wing. His early efforts came to little, but he struck the equaliser from long range. Rating: 2.5.

Bayern Munich ratings against 1. FC Köln: Harry Kane

Kane went without a goal for the fifth competitive match in a row, though he played only 20 minutes. He headed against the woodwork from an offside position in the fifth minute, then injured his ankle in a challenge with Joël Schmied (15). Kane limped around the pitch for a while longer and had to go off in the 20th minute . Rating: 3.5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against 1. FC Köln: Substitutes

Tom Bischof: Came on for the injured Kane in the 20th minute and switched between the No 10 and No 9 roles. Usually a No 6, he spent most of his time at centre-forward and struggled as expected. He did set up Brown's equaliser. Rating: 3.5.

Tim Binder: Replaced the injured Olise at half-time and slotted in on the right of the attack, but made no impact. Rating: 5.

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Jamal Musiala: Replaced Laimer in the 70th minute, making his comeback after an injury absence of around two months. Musiala found himself in front of goal in the 80th minute, but a defender blocked his close-range effort. Rating: 4.

Min-Jae Kim: Was due to come on in the 70th minute, but a delay kept him off the pitch until later. No rating.

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Noah Codjo-Evora: The 19-year-old Frenchman replaced Pavlovic in the 87th minute to make his professional debut. No rating.