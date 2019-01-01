Diogo delighted to have put on a show for his idol

It's not everyday you meet your own hero but for Diogo, it was all sweeter that he managed to score in front of this Brazilian footballing legend.

Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima or more commonly known as just Ronaldo is one of the footballing greats and his presence lifted the atmosphere at Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Johor Bahru where he witnessed Johor Darul Ta'zim's 1-1 draw against Gyeongnam FC in the AFC match played on Tuesday.

The Brazilian who was the undoubted star man in his country's triumph in the 2002 FIFA World Cup

It would be entirely normal for any Brazilian player to put 'The Phenomenom' up on the pedestal and it is no different for Diogo Luis Santo. The JDT striker was over the moon to not only be able to meet the player he grew up admiring but also to have the team perform well in front of the great man.

"Ronaldo is the best player ever. I'm very happy to have a player I idolised since I was a kid being in the stands to watch us play. He congratulated the team and said that we were very close to winning the game. He also said I had a great game!" said Diogo when asked about what Ronaldo said to them after the match.

The draw against Gyeongnam more than illuminates just how deserved JDT are to be in the competition. With 21 shots at goal and seven on target, the home side had the Korean side on the ropes throughout the match with Diogo himself having four good opportunities to score.

From those chances, Diogo did convert one in the 68th minute when he put away the penalty kick after Song Ju-hun was penalised for handling the ball inside the box. Diogo could have also won JDT the game late on but his diving header in the 88th minute crashed against the crossbar.

"I'm happy with the work and commitment put out by my team mates tonight (Tuesday). We are unlucky to only scored one goal but we are still pleased to have created plenty of chances and got our first point in the competition," added Diogo.

With the goal scored at home, Diogo now has scored in two successive games for JDT in the competition and is still the only player from the team to have found the back of the net thus far. The next match for JDT in the competition will be on April 9 when they travel to to face Shandong Luneng.

