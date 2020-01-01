Johnson: Cameroon defender gets contract extension at Sky Blue

The Cameroon star joined the American outfit in January 2019 from Washington Spirit and made 15 starting appearances last season

Estella Johnson has had her contract at National Women's Soccer League side Sky Blue extended with an option of an extension, the United States of America club has confirmed.

The international signed for Freya Coombe's team in January 2019 on a one-year deal and went on to start 15 times last season as they finished eighth on the NWSL standings.

The 31-year-old, who helped the Indomitable Lionesses to the Round of 16 at the 2019 Women's World Cup and the final round of the 2020 Caf Olympic Qualifier impressed and earned an extension.

“I am delighted to have Estelle continue to play for Sky Blue,” the club's head coach Freya Coombe told the club website.

“She is a solid defender that brings great experience and leadership to the team. She will be key to the success of the team this season."

For the team's general manager Alyse LaHue, she said: “Estelle is an important leader for us on and off the field.

Article continues below

"Her steady presence on the backline was crucial for us last season so we’re thrilled to have her return for 2020.”

She made her 100th cap against Houston Dash on July 28 last year and previously played for the Philadelphia Independence, Western New York Flash, Washington Spirit and 's Sydney.

Johnson, who is dreaming of a maiden Olympic outing with Cameroon in Tokyo this year, will be hoping for an improved outing at club level when the Sky Blue take to the field in the 2020 season.