Borussia Dortmund threw away a 2-0 lead against Werder Bremen in almost unbelievable fashion. Niko Kovac's side went ahead ten minutes from time and soon made it 2-0 through an assist from Joey Veerman. Just before the end, Ludovit Reis pulled one back, then Veerman's clumsy foul in stoppage time led to Niclas Füllkrug's equaliser: 2-2.

Joey Veerman started on the bench for Dortmund. The Netherlands international came on with twenty minutes left for Jobe Bellingham. For Werder, Dutch duo Youri Regeer and Reis formed the holding block.

Clear chances were hard to come by in the first half. Only towards the break did the Signal Iduna Park crowd really sense an opener, but Marcel Sabitzer's free-kick came back off the bar and goalkeeper Karl Hein denied striker Maximilian Beier from close range.

After the restart, Hein kept frustrating Dortmund with saves from Serhou Guirassy, Nico Schlotterbeck and Ethan Nwaneri. Werder might have scored too through former Dortmund striker Füllkrug, but Gregor Kobel stuck out a leg to keep him out.

Then, ten minutes from time, Dortmund finally made the breakthrough. Substitute Konstantinos Karetsas slipped the ball neatly into the path of Guirassy, who squared for former PSV man Fábio Silva. The Portuguese forward scuffed his shot, but Daniel Svensson diverted it into the net: 1-0.

From there, Dortmund looked to have wrapped it up, largely thanks to Veerman. The former PSV man found Schlotterbeck's head at the back post from a corner to make it 2-0. It was Veerman's first Bundesliga assist.

Still, Dortmund somehow let it slip. They gave Reis far too much room and the Haarlem native thundered his finish in off the inside of the post. Six minutes were added on, and Füllkrug, of all people, struck the equaliser.

Veerman conceded the free-kick with a late challenge on Mitchell Weiser in a dangerous area, around 23 metres from goal, and also picked up a yellow card. Marco Grüll delivered the ball towards the unmarked Füllkrug, who headed in and celebrated wildly against his former club: 2-2.



