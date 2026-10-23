Joeri Heerkens makes another huge mistake straight away at Jong Ajax after a month out

Joeri Heerkens made another serious error on Friday evening. The Jong Ajax goalkeeper knocked out his own player, then completely misjudged the next cross.

Before Friday, Heerkens had not played in goal for Jong Ajax since 14 September. That day, he made two blunders and was sent off in the closing stages against Jong FC Utrecht, a match that ended in a 6-1 defeat.

After the red card, Heerkens received a three-match suspension. Charlie Setford then had two chances in goal for Jong Ajax.

Heerkens returned to the Amsterdam side's matchday squad on Friday evening and went straight back into goal.

At the first cross, he struck his own left-back Jahyendrow Amour in the face. Amour went down and did not get back up. Heerkens misjudged the next cross, allowing substitute Andy Visser to score.

Ajax signed Heerkens from Sparta Prague for €2 million in 2025 under technical director Alex Kroes. His contract at the Johan Cruyff ArenA runs until mid-2030.