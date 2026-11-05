A press report on Thursday has lifted the lid on Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to retire from international football with Portugal.

The Al-Nassr forward and Portugal captain stunned everyone by calling time on his international career, having insisted only recently that he wanted to carry on.

According to "A Bola", Ronaldo told Pedro Proenca, the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, that he would announce his retirement on social media. The former Portugal captain never raised the matter with coach Jorge Jesus.

His timing was deliberate. Ronaldo chose to confirm the news on the eve of the squad announcement, fully aware that Jesus planned to call him up for the two UEFA Nations League matches.

Next matches POR UEFA Nations League A 14:45 DEN

Jesus had recently gone in to bat for the striker, insisting he brought huge value to the national team and that he would not give up on the number 7. He was set to name him in the squad he reveals on Friday.

Ronaldo knew all this. Unwilling to return under Jesus, he jumped before he could be picked, blocking the coach's genuine push to bring Don back into the fold. And he did it without a word between the two men.

The pair had not spoken since the morning of Wednesday 30 September, the day Ronaldo walked out of the Portugal training camp.

Ronaldo, Jesus and Proenca met that morning, and that proved to be the last exchange between player and coach. Nothing has passed between them since, which is why the retirement blindsided Jesus.

Neither Jesus nor Proenca wanted it to end this way. Yet neither could talk Ronaldo out of it.