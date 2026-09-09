Gabriel Jesus has lifted the lid on a bitter final chapter at Arsenal, one that played out before the Brazilian sealed a deadline move to Barcelona last summer.

The 29-year-old made his Barcelona bow last Sunday, coming on in the emphatic 5-0 thrashing of Valencia in La Liga.

Barcelona landed the striker from Arsenal for 10 million euros. He was their last piece of summer business after Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez saw his move to the Blaugrana collapse.

Fresh from his first minutes as a Barcelona player at the Mestalla, Jesus explained how the deal came together and laid bare the tough final days he endured at the Emirates.

Jesus told the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "The truth is that I was training. I went through the entire pre-season with Arsenal, as usual. Obviously, I knew in advance that I probably wouldn't play there or that I wouldn't get many chances, but no one told me that."

He added: "I am a professional player, as you know, so I kept training with the group. Then suddenly, they put me to train on my own. I kept training and gave my best to be ready in case I got the chance to play at the highest level again."

Deco earned the striker's gratitude too. Jesus credited Barcelona's sporting director with helping him realise his dream of pulling on the Blaugrana shirt.

"We knew I had a chance to come, and I said yes immediately, whatever it took," he continued. "I am extremely happy to be here."

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