Jorge Jesus wasn't the first to feel the wrath of Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Before the Portugal boss came Al-Nassr's Australian coach Ange Postecoglou.

Ronaldo walked out of the Portugal camp in Copenhagen on Wednesday after falling out with Jesus over his omission from the Nations League second-round clash with Norway.

Reliable journalist Guillem Balague revealed on his personal account on "X" that Ronaldo had already rebelled against Postecoglou earlier this season in the Saudi Roshn League.

It happened on 25 August, in the third round, when Al-Nassr came from two goals down at half-time to beat Al-Ettifaq 3-2. Ronaldo had been hauled off in the second half.

Balague explained that Ronaldo struggled in the first half and stormed off alone at the break. He was then substituted at the start of the second half and left the stadium entirely rather than take his place on the bench.

Postecoglou said nothing about the incident in his post-match press conference, and it stayed under wraps until now.

Ronaldo has made 7 appearances for Al-Nassr across the Roshn League and the AFC Champions League Elite this season, scoring 3 goals without a single assist.







