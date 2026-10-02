Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-ASIAN-C1-AIN-NASSR-TRAININGAFP
Translated by

Jesus is not the first victim: the story of Ronaldo's rebellion against Postecoglou

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Portugal vs Norway
Portugal
Norway
UEFA Nations League A
A. Postecoglou
J. Jesus
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Norway
Australia

The Portuguese star's problems never end

Jorge Jesus wasn't the first to feel the wrath of Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Before the Portugal boss came Al-Nassr's Australian coach Ange Postecoglou.

Ronaldo walked out of the Portugal camp in Copenhagen on Wednesday after falling out with Jesus over his omission from the Nations League second-round clash with Norway.

Reliable journalist Guillem Balague revealed on his personal account on "X" that Ronaldo had already rebelled against Postecoglou earlier this season in the Saudi Roshn League.

It happened on 25 August, in the third round, when Al-Nassr came from two goals down at half-time to beat Al-Ettifaq 3-2. Ronaldo had been hauled off in the second half.

Balague explained that Ronaldo struggled in the first half and stormed off alone at the break. He was then substituted at the start of the second half and left the stadium entirely rather than take his place on the bench.

Postecoglou said nothing about the incident in his post-match press conference, and it stayed under wraps until now.

Ronaldo has made 7 appearances for Al-Nassr across the Roshn League and the AFC Champions League Elite this season, scoring 3 goals without a single assist.



ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google