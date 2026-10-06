Jesus: I used to skip school to watch Barcelona's matches, and Real Madrid is the biggest challenge

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus, the Barcelona forward, has praised his teammate and compatriot Raphinha, while revealing his love for Barça since childhood.

The forward, who joined Barcelona at the start of the current season, made the remarks during a question-and-answer session with Barça fans through the club's official channels. He reviewed his experience in his first weeks with the team, spoke about the players who impressed him, and shared his memories with the club and the influence of Barcelona legend Ronaldinho.

Asked which player he trusts to score the decisive goal in a Champions League final, the Brazilian did not hesitate. He chose Raphinha.

Jesus said, as reported by Catalan newspaper "Sport": "Raphinha is on fire, and his way of finishing attacks is crazy. I knew him from the Brazil national team, and I already knew he was very good at finishing attacks, and I think he has developed even further by now."

A good start with Barcelona

Jesus reflected on his first weeks in a Barcelona shirt, explaining that the recent international break was no complete holiday for him, despite the team's three-week absence from matches.

He said: "I found myself in very good shape. It was a month of adapting. I knew some of the players I had previously played with, so it was good to get to know all the players."

"We have great players and a great coach, and we are on the right path," he added.

His bond with Barcelona runs back to childhood, and he made no secret of it. "I feel very happy to be at a club like this," he said. "I used to skip some classes to watch Barcelona in the Champions League."

He continued: "I end up wearing the Barcelona shirt, and that is something I thank God for. It is His will, and here I am."

Jesus's surprise: a young player who outshines Yamal and Hamza

Asked which young player surprised him most inside the Barcelona dressing room, Jesus picked out Bryan Fariñas, ahead of names such as Lamine Yamal and Hamza Abdelkarim.

He said: "I already said that Fariñas is the young player who surprised me most, because everyone talks about Lamine, Gavi and Pedri, and everyone knows them, but there are not many people who know Fariñas."

"When I train with him every day, I see great potential and a great future for him," he added.

Cancelo the closest and the funniest

Who's the funniest player in the dressing room, and who's closest to him? Jesus named his compatriot João Cancelo both times.

He said: "The funniest player in the team is Cancelo, because of the way he talks and his personality. He is a good person, and I have a great relationship with him."

"I have a good relationship with all my teammates, but I have a long history with Cancelo," he added. "We talk a lot, so I choose him."

The dressing-room atmosphere came as no surprise to him. "It is difficult to choose one person apart from the players I already knew," he said. "I think everyone is a good person, and it was not a surprise to me, because they had told me beforehand that the dressing room is one of this team's strengths."

Ronaldinho: his role model at Barcelona

Jesus spoke about the influence of his compatriot Ronaldinho on his relationship with Barcelona, naming the club legend among the figures who inspired him most.

He said: "I knew Ronaldinho was a huge legend, but when I arrived here I realised the extent of the help he provided. Many people choose him as the best Brazilian in Barcelona's history, and he was also my role model at Barcelona."

His favourite position and a quality he sees as the most important

On his favourite position, Jesus insisted the priority is simply playing, pointing to his ability to operate in more than one role.

He said: "My favourite position is to be on the pitch. I have the ability to play in many positions, and I can play through the middle and on the flanks, but right now I feel comfortable in the number 9 striker position."

His most notable qualities? "My best qualities are flexibility and a winning mentality," he said.

El Clásico: the biggest challenge

Jesus also named the match he most looks forward to in a Barcelona shirt. Facing Real Madrid is a special challenge for him.

He said: "The big challenge here is all the matches, but we always want to play the big matches. There are matches in the Champions League, and El Clásico too, and I want to play El Clásico one day. I choose this match as the biggest challenge."

The best advice he has received during his career? Jesus summed it up in a line: "The best advice I got is to be yourself."

One thing has caught him off guard since arriving. "At first, the fans surprised me," he said. "You might find hundreds of fans waiting for you outside the hotels."