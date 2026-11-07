Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono considering retirement following tragic death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel

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Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono is reportedly considering a permanent exit from professional football following the tragic death of FC Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel. The two players were involved in a devastating on-field collision that ultimately resulted in the striker's passing due to accidental chest trauma.

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A fatal collision on the pitch

The incident occurred on Monday, November 2, during a fixture between Andorra FC and Tenerife. Owono was attempting to clear the ball when he inadvertently collided with Jesus de Miguel, resulting in a red card for the goalkeeper and leaving the 30-year-old forward stricken on the turf.

Medical personnel treated Jesus de Miguel on the pitch before transferring him to a local hospital. Tragically, he succumbed to accidental chest trauma the following morning.

The devastating outcome has left Owono deeply traumatised. His club is currently providing him with psychological support, while Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that the goalkeeper is now seriously weighing up a permanent departure from the sport.

'He doesn't know how to handle all of this'

Taking to social media the day after the tragedy, Owono expressed his profound grief. "These are the most difficult days of my life. I struggle to find the words, and I find it very hard to process what has happened," he wrote.

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Continuing his statement, the shot-stopper added: "I feel enormous pain at the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family, and all the people who loved him. I know there will be many questions to address. I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect. But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the ⁠pain we are experiencing. Rest in ⁠peace, Jesus."

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Ana Maye, general coordinator for the Equatorial Guinea national team and a close friend of Owono, revealed the immense psychological toll the incident has taken on the player. She told Mundo Deportivo: "No matter how much we tell him, he's deeply saddened.

"He's very affected, especially for Jesus Miguel's one-and-a-half-year-old son and for his widow. He doesn't know how to handle all of this."

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Football unites in mourning

The wider football community gathered to pay their final respects on Thursday. Jesus de Miguel’s funeral was held in his hometown of Navahermosa, attended by hundreds of mourners, including his family and senior Spanish football officials.

Speaking on behalf of the grieving family, Jesus de Miguel's agent, Manuel Hernandez, released a heartfelt public statement. "Thank you for loving him, for remembering him and for being with us," he said. "We cannot find enough words to thank you for every message, every phone call and every gesture of affection we are receiving.

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"Feeling such affection for Jesus and seeing the mark he has left on so many people is something we will always carry with us. Jesus leaves a void that is impossible to fill, but also cherished memories for all of us who were fortunate enough to share our lives with him."

A period of healing and reflection

Tenerife and Andorra now face the daunting task of returning to competitive action while navigating immense collective grief. Both clubs will likely coordinate tributes in their upcoming fixtures to honour Jesus de Miguel's memory, ensuring the forward is remembered appropriately across the Spanish football pyramid.

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For Owono, the sport must inevitably take a back seat. His immediate priority will be processing this severe psychological trauma with professional guidance. A final decision regarding his playing career will only be made once he has been given the necessary time and space to heal.