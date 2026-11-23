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Jeremy Doku has expressed his excitement at the prospect of coming up against former team-mate Kevin De Bruyne when Manchester City host Napoli in the Champions League. The Belgian winger remains a close colleague of the legendary midfielder at international level and is relishing their battle on the European stage.

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A special reunion at the Etihad

Man City are preparing for a high-stakes Champions League encounter against Napoli this Tuesday, but much of the pre-match talk has centred on the return of a true club icon. De Bruyne, widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders to ever grace the Premier League, is set to step back onto the Etihad Stadium turf with the Italian visitors. For Doku, the opportunity to face his national team captain is a moment to savour.

"Kevin, I don’t need to say how he is a special player even to this day," explained Doku on the club's official website. "I played with him at City but I’m still playing with him at the national team. It’s always fun to play with him, he sees things for others and the quality he has is unbelievable. We will all be happy to see him tomorrow. The last time we played against Napoli it was unfortunate he didn’t play a lot because of the red card, but I’m excited to play against him and I am very happy to still play with him."

Doku puts De Bruyne bond on hold

Despite their close bond off the pitch, Doku insists that his friendship with De Bruyne takes a back seat to the fierce, relentless competition within the squad. The electrifying winger made it clear that while their Belgian camaraderie remains strong, the underlying drive to push one another to the absolute limit remains sharper than ever on the training ground.

“We are all competitive, so we all know and want to be our best but it’s always good to see someone like Kevin who achieved so many things but always wants to be better and better," Doku stated.

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Overcoming a dip in form

City’s recent trajectory has been a topic of discussion among supporters and analysts alike. After a scintillating start to the campaign that saw the club record eight consecutive victories across all competitions, the level of performance has dipped slightly in recent weeks. Despite the lack of recent wins, Doku remains steadfast in his belief that the squad is on the verge of rediscovering its clinical edge.

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The Belgian international was adamant that a few difficult results do not define the team's overall quality. He suggested that the process of tactical integration and team bonding is still ongoing, and once everything aligns, the reigning Premier League champions will return to the devastating form they displayed during the opening month of the season.

Confidence in the City project

When questioned about the timeline for the team to find its rhythm again, Doku was optimistic about the current direction under the coaching staff. He insisted that the work being done behind the scenes at the City Football Academy is productive and that the players are becoming more attuned to each other's movements on the pitch with every passing training session.

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"I don’t think there’s a time, we’ve done it pretty well," the winger noted. "It’s not because we won seven games that everything is good and lost a couple that everything is bad. I would say there is no timeline, but we’re going in the right direction. Every day we’re getting to know each other better, and in one moment it will click again and we’ll be in full flow."