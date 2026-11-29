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The derby calculations have started early in both the Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli camps ahead of the eagerly awaited meeting between the two sides on 11 December in round 15 of the Roshn Saudi League, with four players now at risk of missing the showdown through an accumulation of yellow cards.

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Round 14 sets four players a tough disciplinary test. Each must avoid another booking in his team's next match. A fourth yellow card carries a one-match suspension and would rule him out of the derby at the Alinma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah.

The fixture's pull with supporters and its competitive stakes aren't the only reasons it matters. It also arrives at a sensitive point in the season, so losing any key player beforehand could hurt the plans of both coaching staffs, especially as the players at risk occupy different positions across the two teams.

Dion Lopy in danger, Al-Ahli trio at risk

Saudi Pro League website statistics show four players at risk of suspension: Al-Ittihad's Senegalese Dion Lopy, plus an Al-Ahli trio of Senegalese Valentin Atangana, Ziyad Al-Johani and Saad Balobaid.

Lopy has three yellow cards this season, picked up against Al-Fateh, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in rounds four, five and eight. If he wants to face Al-Ahli, he must stay out of the referee's book against Al-Khaleej in the next round.

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Over at Al-Ahli, Atangana is on the same knife-edge after three bookings against Al-Diriyah, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Fateh. Ziyad Al-Johani's cautions came against Abha in round two, Al-Nassr in the postponed round-nine fixture and then Al-Taawoun in round 13.

Saad Balobaid's tally began against Al-Riyadh in round five. Two more followed in the last two matches, against Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun, and he too is now one booking away from a suspension.

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Al-Ittihad defender Hassan Kadesh also has three yellow cards. His case is different, though: injury has left him a doubt for the next round.

Al-Khaleej and Al-Faisaly: a decisive stop before the derby

The next two matches will decide the four players' fate before the derby. Al-Khaleej host Al-Taawoun on Friday at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, while Al-Ahli take on Al-Faisaly at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

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The players at risk want points, but they also need to be available for the derby. They'll have to weigh their competitive drive against the danger of another booking.

Round 14 could shape both sides' build-up, not just through the two results but by deciding which players the coaches can call on for a fixture that means so much to Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli supporters.